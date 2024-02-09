Christian Horner and investigators to meet on Friday after allegations of inappropriate behaviour against team principal

Investigators will meet with Christian Horner on Friday after Red Bull launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour that were made against the team principal of the company's F1 team.

Horner, 50, has been Red Bull team principal since their first Formula 1 season in 2005, leading the Milton Keynes-based squad to seven drivers' titles and six constructors' triumphs during his 19 years in charge.

The investigation, which is being carried out by an external specialist barrister, was confirmed by the F1 team's Austrian parent company on Monday and a meeting in London between Horner and the investigators will take place on Friday.

Image: Horner has been in charge at Red Bull since the team entered F1 in 2005

Horner says he denies the allegations "entirely".

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation," Red Bull's statement said on Monday.

"This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

"The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

Horner has remained active in his role as team principal, along with his dual position as chief executive of Red Bull Racing, since the investigation was confirmed on Monday.

The scheduled launch of Red Bull's 2024 car that Max Verstappen will attempt to defend his world title in is on February 15.

Analysis: It could be weeks before Horner's fate is known

Image: Horner entirely rejects the accusations that have been made against him

Sky Sports News' Craig Slater….

I have been led to understand this could be a drawn-out process and could run up to the first race at the start of March. This is the first interview with Horner and perhaps the first time he will get to fully hear all the allegations against him.

Remember, what we are talking about here is his allegedly controlling and potentially coercive behaviour with regard to a female member of staff at Red Bull, accusations which he has completely rejected. He wants to defend his reputation within this process.

This could certainly go on beyond today and there could be the potential for another interview next week. Could it even go beyond the Red Bull launch date which is next Thursday, February 15? It could even stretch as far as pre-season testing before the first Grand Prix of the year on March 2. Let's see.

There's lots of speculation online that some kind of deal will be arrived at or that this is some sort of power game between Milton Keynes and Salzburg, which is where the Red Bull sporting operation is headed up by Oliver Mintzlaff, formerly the chief executive of RB Leipzig.

I have been steered away from that and also the notion that former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone could intervene here and have some sort of influence. That's very old-fashioned and old-school Formula 1 - in which a few powerful individuals made these kind of decisions. It's a very different environment now and this will be a very thorough investigation into these allegations.

Red Bull are absolutely determined it will be fair and that only its findings - remember gathered through an independent barrister - will determine Horner's future.

Image: Horner and Adrian Newey have helped guide Max Verstappen to the top of the sport

It's really hard to think of Red Bull without Horner. He's been there from the outset and is going into his 20th season. They are an upstart team and he, in a sense, embodied that as an outspoken and on-the-front-foot figurehead as team principal.

They were the party team owned by the fizzy drinks company and have gatecrashed the Formula 1 establishment. He's played an underrated role in terms of holding the team together. He is a workaholic boss and you see him very late at the track and in the garage.

The key aspect to this in many people's eyes is Adrian Newey. He's the star designer, the man who has built the cars which have won Red Bull these championships. Previously, he had a very close relationship with Horner but I have come to understand there is a little bit more space between the pair of them in recent months.

Nevertheless, if Horner was to go, might Newey be more attracted or amenable to a move elsewhere? Ferrari have tried to court him for years.

Who might replace Horner? Jonathan Wheatley is the long-term sporting director and might be a frontrunner to take over. Mintzlaff, who heads up the Red Bull sporting empire, might also take more of a hands-on role.

Let's see. This could be a drawn-out process and might not be resolved for some weeks yet.