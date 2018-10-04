Welcome to Japan: An F1 fan special

2:55 Ahead of the Japanese GP, Simon Lazenby and Paul Di Resta discuss the major talking points from F1. Ahead of the Japanese GP, Simon Lazenby and Paul Di Resta discuss the major talking points from F1.

Many drivers have hailed Suzuka as the best F1 circuit in the world - but the track certainly isn't the only thing that contributes to the Japanese GP's appeal. The passionate fans are something to behold!

Picture special: Only in Japan...

Japanese GP schedule on Sky F1

Friday, October 5

1.45am: Japanese GP Practice One Build-up

2am: Japanese GP Practice One LIVE!

5.45am: Japanese GP Practice Two Build-up

6am: Japanese GP Practice Two LIVE!

Saturday, October 6

3.45am: Japanese GP Practice Three Build-up

4am: Japanese GP Practice Three LIVE!

6am: Japanese GP Qualifying Build-up

7am: Japanese GP Qualifying LIVE!

8.35am: The F1 Show LIVE!

Sunday, October 7

4.30am: Pit Lane LIVE!

5.30am: On the Grid LIVE!

6.10am: The Japanese Grand Prix LIVE!

8.30am: Paddock LIVE!

The title battle continues at this weekend's Japanese GP - watch LIVE on Sky Sports F1. The race begins at 6.10am on Sunday, October 7 with build-up from 4.30am. Get Sky Sports F1.