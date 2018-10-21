US GP: Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo collide on first lap

Sebastian Vettel hopes of winning the US GP all but ended after colliding with Daniel Ricciardo on the first lap.

Vettel, starting from fifth, overtook his former Red Bull team-mate into Turn 12 but out-broke himself, and then ran into Ricciardo at the next corner.

The German spun back to 15th place.

"Vettel's forgotten how to do wheel-to-wheel combat," said Sky F1's Martin Brundle as Vettel crashed into a Red Bull for the second race in a row.

"He seems to be on the receiving end of contact every single time he gets into a squabble.

Brundle added: "If anything, it was Vettel giving Ricciardo a bit of a shove"

Vettel eventually recovered to fourth place, and with Hamilton only managing third, the title race will head into the Mexican GP.

What the drivers said

Sebastian Vettel: "I must have been in his blind spot, he must not have seen me. The corner was tightening and I couldn't really get out of it anymore and we made contact. It's obviously a shame. It was a big loss for me to come back."

