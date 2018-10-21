Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen ask Lewis Hamilton: 'Did you win the title?'

The US GP's chaotic conclusion was summed up by both Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen asking Lewis Hamilton if he had won the championship after the race!

The Mercedes driver took the question in good grace and confirmed he hadn't after being denied by the pair's inspired drives.

Race report: Raikkonen wins to deny Hamilton

And Ferrari also had their say in an altogether different way after the race with the team tweeting a shushing emoji…

Who or what could they have been referring to?

🤫 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 21, 2018

