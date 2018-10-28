Mexican GP: How the grid lines up

It's an all-Red Bull front row for the Mexican GP but Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen will be wary of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel just behind them.

Hamilton, who will start third and a place ahead of Vettel, can claim his fifth world championship if he scores five points, while the Ferrari driver must win in Mexico to prolong the battle.

How Hamilton can win the title in Mexico

There are grid penalties for Romain Grosjean and Pierre Gasly, while drivers outside the top-10 get free strategy on tyres for the start of the race.

Mexican GP provisional grid

1) Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

5) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

6) Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari

7) Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

8) Carlos Sainz, Renault

9) Charles Leclerc, Sauber

10) Marcus Ericsson, Sauber

11) Esteban Ocon, Force India

12) Fernando Alonso, McLaren

13) Sergio Perez, Force India

14) Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso

15) Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren

16) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

17) Lance Stroll, Williams

18) Romain Grosjean, Haas*

19) Sergey Sirotkin, Williams

20) Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso**

*three-place grid penalty for causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at US GP

**15-place grid penalty for engine component changes, five-place grid penalty for gearbox change

If Vettel wins in Mexico, Hamilton must finish seventh

If Vettel is second or lower in Mexico, Hamilton is world champion

