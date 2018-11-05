The Brazilian GP: How and when to watch live on Sky Sports

0:30 Formula 1’s next stop in 2018: Interlagos and the Brazilian GP – the race where anything can happen… Formula 1’s next stop in 2018: Interlagos and the Brazilian GP – the race where anything can happen…

It's one of the most chaotic and exciting races on the calendar - and the Brazilian GP is live and exclusive on Sky Sports F1 next weekend.

Lewis Hamilton is coming into the race as a newly-crowned five-time world champion, but Ferrari and Red Bull will be confident of success at Interlagos.

Qualifying starts at 5pm on Saturday, November 10, with build-up from 4pm

The Race starts at 5.10pm on Sunday, November 11, with build-up from 3.30pm

Sunday's Brazilian GP race-day coverage to be simulcast on Sky One from 4.30pm

Sky F1's Brazilian GP schedule

Thursday, November 8

1pm: Drivers' Press Conference LIVE!

6pm: Welcome to the Weekend LIVE!

Friday, November 9

12.45pm: Brazilian GP Practice One build-up

1pm: Brazilian GP Practice One LIVE!

4.45pm: Brazilian GP Practice Two build-up

5pm: Brazilian GP Practice Two LIVE!

Saturday, November 10

1.45pm: Brazilian GP Practice Three build-up

2pm: Brazilian GP Practice Three LIVE!

4pm: Brazilian GP Qualifying build-up

5pm: Brazilian GP Qualifying LIVE!

6.45pm: The F1 Show LIVE!

Sunday, November 11

3.30pm: Pit Lane LIVE!

4.30pm: On The Grid LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

5.10pm: THE BRAZILIAN GP LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

7.30pm: Paddock Live!

