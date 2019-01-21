F1 Testing: Live coverage on Sky F1

Formula 1 fans will be treated to an early look at the 2019 F1 cars with live coverage of winter testing on Sky Sports F1.

Sky F1 will be broadcasting live from Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on all four days when the first pre-season test is held on February 18-21.

For our UK-based audience, coverage will commence on every day of the test at 1pm as the teams and drivers put their new-for-2019-cars to the test for the first time.

Find out more about Sky Sports F1

F1 2019: All the key dates

Including insight from special guests, team bosses and drivers, live coverage of the track action at Barcelona will be broadcast until 5pm UK time when the chequered flag will fall to mark the close of each day's running.

But Sky F1's live coverage will continue long after the cars have stopped running with an hour-long review show, Welcome to F1 2019, which will include analysis and reaction from the day, until 6pm.

In total, Sky Sports F1 is set to broadcast 20 hours of live coverage from the test, the perfect way for fans to get up to speed ahead of the eagerly-awaited new F1 year.

In 2019, Sky F1 will be the exclusive home of all live F1, with coverage including 20 races broadcast exclusively live.

The new season starts on March 14-17 with the Australian GP.

How to follow Test One with Sky Sports

Live television coverage of the test will begin on Monday February 18 at 1pm and will continue until 6pm.

Sky F1 will also be broadcasting live coverage on Tuesday February 19, Wednesday February 20 and Thursday February 21 between 1pm and 6pm.

Our live review show, Welcome to F1 2019, will begin at approximately 5pm on every night of the test.

Selected highlights from the day's broadcast will be available on Sky Go, On Demand and the Sky Sports digital products.

A dawn-to-dusk live blog will also be available on the Sky Sports digital products for every day of winter testing, along with features, insight and reviews from Barcelona.

Regular updates from Barcelona will be published on our social accounts, while Craig Slater will be delivering live reports from the Circuit de Catalunya for Sky Sports News.

Get the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel - the exclusive home of all live F1 next season - for £18 a month in HD with no contract. Get Sky Sports F1.