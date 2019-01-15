Today's big meaningful vote: What's your favourite European F1 race?

What could be more timely today than a vote about relations with our European counterparts...

We want YOU to vote for your favourite European F1 race!

Will Silverstone remain the fan favourite? May the French GP tickle your fancy? Or are you more of a Belgium and Brussels fan?

Don't be conservative about this, all options are still on the table and you could always have a backstop!

But we must labour the point: Voting will close at 7pm tonight (Tuesday), so don't leave it too late!

Here's our deal:

Get the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel - the exclusive home of all F1 next season - for £18 a month in HD with no contract. Get Sky Sports F1.