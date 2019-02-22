0:40 There is a new chapter for F1 in 2019, Sky Sports F1, the Home of Live and Exclusive F1. There is a new chapter for F1 in 2019, Sky Sports F1, the Home of Live and Exclusive F1.

Formula 1 fans can look forward to a new season of twists and turns with the best-ever Sky Sports offer to bring live and exclusive coverage for just £10 a month.

Just weeks before lights out and away we go, every new car now unveiled and tested this week in Barcelona, and Sky Sports will have it all covered. Everyone will be able to add the channel for only £10 from March 1 and the offer comes with a two-year price guarantee.

The new channel price coincides with the launch of the Sky Sports F1 2019 TV ad, which celebrates the rich history and tradition of F1 and excitement for a new chapter.

Travelling through time to show the evolution of the sport and some key moments in history, the iconic Fleetwood Mac song 'The Chain' pays homage to all that has happened so far and builds anticipation for what will come next.

And 2019 promises to be enthralling - Lewis Hamilton can create more history aiming for a sixth world championship, only Michael Schumacher has won more; Charles Leclerc will create competition at Ferrari alongside Sebastian Vettel; much is expected of Max Verstappen two years on from becoming the youngest ever race winner, and there are two new British drivers in Lando Norris and George Russell.

Sky UK and Ireland Chief Executive Officer Stephen van Rooyen said: "Seven years ago we rewrote the rules and created a dedicated channel for F1, pushing the boundaries of sports broadcasting. Each year we challenge ourselves to go further and this year will be a whole new chapter.

"We are extremely proud to partner with F1, honouring the history and traditions of this great sport, whilst also taking fans even closer to the track and share our excitement for the future."

F1 in 2019: Full schedule and key dates

Sky Sports F1 coverage will reflect the changes and excitement with some new and returning faces joining the lineup. 2009 world champion Jenson Button joins the team, adding to Sky Sports' roster of world champions alongside Damon Hill and Nico Rosberg.

Martin Brundle's expert analysis and famed grid walks will be a key feature in the coverage, as well as in commentary with David Croft. Karun Chandhok who worked on Sky Sports F1 in the past returns to the fold, ready to give his insight as a former driver with years of experience in the sport together with Johnny Herbert and Paul Di Resta.

Sky Sports will broadcast all 21 races in 2019 starting with the Australian Grand Prix on March 17 from Melbourne. Every practice session, qualifying session and race will be shown exclusively live, with the exception of the British Grand Prix.