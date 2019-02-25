F1 Testing: One final trial for 2019's challengers as the field takes shape

After an intriguing first week in Barcelona, Formula 1 teams now have just four more days of pre-season testing before the 2019 championship officially begins.

The second and final test starts on Tuesday, and should provide a more accurate glimpse at the early pecking order heading into the season-opening Australian GP on March 14.

The fastest laps of F1 testing so far

It's fair to say some teams have more work to do than others ahead of an important week.

Will Ferrari build on strong start?

Test One offered sunshine and fair temperatures throughout the first four days, allowing teams to test performance over longer race runs more than ever before in Barcelona - with a combined total of more than 4,000 laps completed.

And though Renault, Toro Rosso and Alfa Romeo's emergence at the top of the fastest lap charts is testament to their strong work over the winter, the paddock has been unanimous in its verdict on who the team to beat is so far.

Ferrari have stormed out of the blocks, arriving with a well-balanced and aesthetically pleasing SF90 that Sky F1's Karun Chandhok noted "doesn't look to have a weakness". The Scuderia "blitzed" the opening four days, added expert analyst Mark Hughes, who predicted that the team so desperate to end their title drought in 2019 "have got maybe four or five tenths over the rest."

But as ever in testing, fuel loads, as well as how much the engine is 'turned up', is not known. As Ferrari's new recruit Charles Leclerc explained: "They are probably not pushing and we are not either."

And that is what makes the final week so fascinating. Will Mercedes and Red Bull, thought to be neck and neck after the first week, reveal their pace cards?

In Mercedes' case, the world champions ran longer than anyone last week and appear to have another bulletproof challenger on their hands - neither Lewis Hamilton or Valtteri Bottas publicly reported any problems - and their focus will now be on unlocking the "potential" of the W10 in Test Two.

"I feel a bit of excitement in the team to discover more about the car and really try to improve it as it doesn't look like we're miles ahead of everyone," added Bottas. "I think it motivates us."

As for Red Bull, they enjoyed a promising start to their Honda partnership. The Japanese suppliers, previously much-maligned with McLaren, recorded their most amount of miles over a pre-season testing week, while Red Bull are convinced that they have gained power by switching from Renault to Honda engines. Claiming to have enjoyed their "best-ever winter" is quite some statement for a team who have won four world championships.

More encouragingly for Red Bull was Toro Rosso's lap times when presumably on lower fuel runs, performance they will be looking to find for themselves this week.

How will the midfield pecking order shape up?

Judging the midfield on lap times alone is tricky considering how closely-matched teams from fourth to ninth seem to be, and how some posted quick times on the softest available tyre while others didn't use the compound at all.

But there are still conclusions to be made from the first week, and questions to be asked ahead of the second.

Alfa Romeo and Renault appear to be the early frontrunners for 'best of the rest'. But will Ferrari power trump Renault power in Test Two?

and appear to be the early frontrunners for 'best of the rest'. But will Ferrari power trump Renault power in Test Two? Tyre corrected, Toro Rosso and McLaren enjoyed similarly strong weeks and will be looking for the same again as they appear to have made significant jumps from last season.

and enjoyed similarly strong weeks and will be looking for the same again as they appear to have made significant jumps from last season. What will we see from Haas , last year's surprise package, who suffered more reliability failures than anyone last week, and Racing Point , who didn't run long or fast?

, last year's surprise package, who suffered more reliability failures than anyone last week, and , who didn't run long or fast? And what an important week it is for Williams. The Grove team, last season's backrunners, are essentially four days behind their counterparts after missing their shakedown filming day and then the first two days of testing. Is their 2019 car really that much of an improvement to justify such a delay? We should find out this week...

It's all set up for another fascinating four days.

The fastest laps of winter testing per team Team Driver Test Day Tyre Time Renault Nico Hulkenberg Day Four C5 (Softest) 1:17.393 Toro Rosso Alex Albon Day Four C5 (Softest) 1:17.637 Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen Day Three C5 (Softest) 1:17.762 Mercedes Valtteri Bottas Day Four C5 (Softest) 1:17.857 Ferrari Charles Leclerc Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:18.046 McLaren Lando Norris Day Four C4 (2nd softest) 1:18.431 Haas Romain Grosjean Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:18.563 Red Bull Pierre Gasly Day Four C3 (Softs) 1:18.780 Racing Point Lance Stroll Day Four C2 (2nd hardest) 1:19.644 Williams Robert Kubica Day Four C2 (2nd hardest) 1:21.542

