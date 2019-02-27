Sky Sports F1's best-ever offer now available for F1 2019 start

Introducing Sky Sports F1's best-ever offer as the channel becomes the home of live and exclusive Formula 1 in 2019!

It's our best-ever deal, with a price guaranteed for two years with no contract.

And having originally been due to go live on March 1, we've brought forward our £10-a-month deal to make it available immediately with less than three weeks to go before the season starts with the Australian GP on March 17.

In 2019, Sky Sports F1 broadcast all 21 races.

Every practice session, qualifying session and race will be shown exclusively live, with the exception of the British Grand Prix, which will be shared.

On Monday, Sky Sports F1 announced its all-star cast for the new season, with a line-up that includes three former F1 world champions - Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg and Damon Hill.

Martin Brundle's expert analysis and famed grid walks will be a key feature in the coverage, as well as in commentary with David Croft.

Karun Chandhok, who worked on Sky Sports F1 in the past returns to the fold, ready to give his insight as a former driver with years of experience in the sport together with Johnny Herbert, Anthony Davidson and Paul Di Resta.