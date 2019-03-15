Australian GP WATCH: Alex Albon crashes Toro Rosso during practice

1:28 Toro Rosso's Alexander Albon spun and hit the wall during practice 1, leading to the session being red flagged. Toro Rosso's Alexander Albon spun and hit the wall during practice 1, leading to the session being red flagged.

Alex Albon didn't get to finish his first F1 practice session on track after crashing out during P1 at the Australian GP.

The British-born Thai driver, a rookie on the grid this year, lost control of his Toro Rosso through Turn Two in first practice, spinning and colliding with the barriers in Melbourne.

The shunt caused a red flag, but he appeared to avoid serious damage to his new car.

