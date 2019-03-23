The Bahrain GP: When's it on and full Sky Sports F1 TV times

0:40 There is a new chapter for F1 in 2019, Sky Sports F1, the Home of Live and Exclusive F1. To celebrate becoming the home of live and exclusive F1, Sky Sports F1 will be available for just £10 a month from March 1 There is a new chapter for F1 in 2019, Sky Sports F1, the Home of Live and Exclusive F1. To celebrate becoming the home of live and exclusive F1, Sky Sports F1 will be available for just £10 a month from March 1

Formula 1 heads to Bahrain for round two of the 2019 season, and after the early starts of Australia it's time for the first night race of the year.

After Mercedes dominated Ferrari in the Melbourne opener, the season continues under the lights in the desert.

Find out more about Sky Sports F1

F1 2019: All the key details and dates

Plus, the Formula 2 championship get underway with Mick Schumacher, Michael's son, set for his first race.

Sky Sports F1 will be the home of live and exclusive Formula 1 in 2019, broadcasting all 21 races - including every practice, qualifying and grand prix.

The key times for Bahrain are:

Bahrain GP qualifying is at 3pm on Saturday, with build-up from 2pm (all simulcast on Sky One)

Lights out for the Bahrain GP is on Sunday at 4.10pm, with build-up from 2.30pm (all simulcast on Sky One)

How to watch F1 2019 with Sky Sports F1

To mark Sky Sports F1 becoming the home of live and exclusive F1, you can get our best-ever offer for the 2019 season.

New and existing customers can now watch every practice, qualifying and race live on the Sky Sports F1 channel for just £10 extra a month (usually £18 a month) with a price guaranteed for two years.

Click here to get the offer and here to find answers to the essential FAQs.

Sky F1 subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go while every track session will also be available to watch on the Sky Sports App via Race Control.

iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store

Want to catch-up? Highlights and the best of Sky F1 will also be published On Demand.

And for non-subscribers, Sky Sports F1 is accessible through a NOW TV pass.

Sky Sports F1's Bahrain GP schedule

Thursday, March 28

12pm: Drivers' Press Conference LIVE!

4pm: Welcome To The Weekend LIVE!

Friday, March 29

8.25am: Formula 2 Practice LIVE!

10.45am: Bahrain GP, Practice One Build-up (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

11am: Bahrain GP, Practice One LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

1.45pm: Formula 2 Qualifying LIVE!

2.45pm: Bahrain GP: Practice Two Build-up (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

3pm: Bahrain GP: Practice Two LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

5pm: Bahrain GP: The Story So Far LIVE!

Saturday, March 30

10am: Formula 2 Race One LIVE!

11.45am: Bahrain GP Practice Three Build-up

12pm: Bahrain GP Practice Three LIVE!

1.10pm: Paddock Walkabout LIVE!

2pm: Bahrain GP Qualifying Build-up (Simulcast on Sky One)

3pm: Bahrain GP Qualifying LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

4.30pm: The F1 Show LIVE!

Sunday, March 31

12.10pm: Formula 2 Race Two LIVE!

2pm: The F1 Show Repeat (Simulcast on Sky One)

2.30pm: Bahrain GP Pit Lane LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

3.30pm: Bahrain GP On The Grid LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

4.10pm: THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

6pm: Bahrain GP Paddock LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

7pm: Bahrain GP Race Replay

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1 - and new and existing customers in the UK can now get the channel for just £10 extra a month, our best-ever offer. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live