Bahrain GP: How the F1 grid lines up

Charles Leclerc starts from the first pole position of his nascent Formula 1 career in a Ferrari front-row lockout at the Bahrain GP.

The race starts at 4.10pm live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky One, with extensive build-up from 2.30pm.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, the winner of the season-opener, start third and fourth respectively for Mercedes, ahead of fifth-placed Max Verstappen.

Find out more about Sky Sports F1

When's the Bahrain GP on Sky F1?

But Romain Grosjean's three-place grid penalty for blocking McLaren's Lando Norris in Q1 has shuffled the mid-pack. The Haas driver drops from eighth to 11th, with Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen, Norris and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo all gaining a place as a result.

Provisional Bahrain GP grid

1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

7. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

8. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

9. Lando Norris, McLaren

10. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

11. Romain Grosjean, Haas

12. Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso

13. Pierre Gasly, Red Bull

14. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

15. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

16. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

17. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

18. Lance Stroll, Racing Point

19. George Russell, Williams

20. Robert Kubica, Williams

3:11 Fresh from his first ever F1 pole position, Charles Leclerc joins Ant Davidson at the Skypad to reflect on his scintillating pole lap in Bahrain Fresh from his first ever F1 pole position, Charles Leclerc joins Ant Davidson at the Skypad to reflect on his scintillating pole lap in Bahrain

Can Leclerc race Vettel?

Ever since Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto indicated during pre-season that the team would be inclined to give Vettel priority over new recruit Leclerc in 50-50 situations during at least the early phase of the season, there has been focus on how the Italian team will handle close racing situations between their drivers.

Ferrari's pit wall opted to take what they described as a "no risk" approach at the season-opener in Australia when Leclerc, on fresher tyres, caught Vettel for fourth place and was told to hold station.

Asked on Saturday night how they would approach Sunday from the front row, Leclerc said: "Well, to be completely honest, we haven't done the pre-race meeting yet so at the moment I don't know.

"If you ask me, I will do absolutely everything to keep my first place but obviously, as you said, we are a team also, we need to work together and this will work, for sure."

Vettel added: "I think it's pretty clear that from the team's point of view we got the front row today and we obviously have a very, very tough race ahead of us tomorrow so I think we need to work as a team and try to make sure we stay first and second.

"I think the order is irrelevant for the team so I think it's pretty clear. Obviously Charles starts ahead so he has the advantage of pole position and then we will see how it goes."

Sky Sports F1's Bahrain GP schedule

Sunday, March 31

12.10pm: Formula 2 Race Two LIVE!

2pm: The F1 Show Repeat (Simulcast on Sky One)

2.30pm: Bahrain GP Pit Lane LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

3.30pm: Bahrain GP On The Grid LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

4.10pm: THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

6pm: Bahrain GP Paddock LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

7pm: Bahrain GP Race Replay

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1 - and new and existing customers in the UK can now get the channel for just £10 extra a month, our best-ever offer. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live