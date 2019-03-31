Bahrain GP: How the F1 grid lines up
Will polesitter Leclerc be free to battle wheel-to-wheel with Vettel? Watch the Bahrain GP live on Sky F1 and Sky One from 4.10pm
By James Galloway in Bahrain
Last Updated: 31/03/19 2:07pm
Charles Leclerc starts from the first pole position of his nascent Formula 1 career in a Ferrari front-row lockout at the Bahrain GP.
The race starts at 4.10pm live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky One, with extensive build-up from 2.30pm.
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, the winner of the season-opener, start third and fourth respectively for Mercedes, ahead of fifth-placed Max Verstappen.
Find out more about Sky Sports F1
When's the Bahrain GP on Sky F1?
But Romain Grosjean's three-place grid penalty for blocking McLaren's Lando Norris in Q1 has shuffled the mid-pack. The Haas driver drops from eighth to 11th, with Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen, Norris and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo all gaining a place as a result.
Provisional Bahrain GP grid
1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
4. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6. Kevin Magnussen, Haas
7. Carlos Sainz, McLaren
8. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
9. Lando Norris, McLaren
10. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault
11. Romain Grosjean, Haas
12. Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso
13. Pierre Gasly, Red Bull
14. Sergio Perez, Racing Point
15. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
16. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
17. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault
18. Lance Stroll, Racing Point
19. George Russell, Williams
20. Robert Kubica, Williams
Can Leclerc race Vettel?
Ever since Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto indicated during pre-season that the team would be inclined to give Vettel priority over new recruit Leclerc in 50-50 situations during at least the early phase of the season, there has been focus on how the Italian team will handle close racing situations between their drivers.
Ferrari's pit wall opted to take what they described as a "no risk" approach at the season-opener in Australia when Leclerc, on fresher tyres, caught Vettel for fourth place and was told to hold station.
Unlimited F1 on Sky Mobile
Watch every practice, qualifying and race without using your data. From just £6 a month
Asked on Saturday night how they would approach Sunday from the front row, Leclerc said: "Well, to be completely honest, we haven't done the pre-race meeting yet so at the moment I don't know.
"If you ask me, I will do absolutely everything to keep my first place but obviously, as you said, we are a team also, we need to work together and this will work, for sure."
Vettel added: "I think it's pretty clear that from the team's point of view we got the front row today and we obviously have a very, very tough race ahead of us tomorrow so I think we need to work as a team and try to make sure we stay first and second.
"I think the order is irrelevant for the team so I think it's pretty clear. Obviously Charles starts ahead so he has the advantage of pole position and then we will see how it goes."
Sky Sports F1's Bahrain GP schedule
Sunday, March 31
12.10pm: Formula 2 Race Two LIVE!
2pm: The F1 Show Repeat (Simulcast on Sky One)
2.30pm: Bahrain GP Pit Lane LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)
3.30pm: Bahrain GP On The Grid LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)
4.10pm: THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)
6pm: Bahrain GP Paddock LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)
7pm: Bahrain GP Race Replay
Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1 - and new and existing customers in the UK can now get the channel for just £10 extra a month, our best-ever offer. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live