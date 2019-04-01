Bahrain Test: Mick Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in action on Tuesday

Mick Schumacher will make his F1 Testing debut for Ferrari on Tuesday, with Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso also in action in Bahrain.

All 10 teams have remained at the Sakhir Circuit for the first of only two in-season tests allowed in F1 2019, with drivers young and old getting behind the wheel. Sky Sports News' Craig Slater will be providing updates throughout the day.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, joined Ferrari's driver academy earlier this year and this will be his first time driving a 2019 F1 car for the team where his father won five of his titles.

Find out more about Sky Sports F1

Hamilton: 'Lucky' Merc must improve

The 20-year-old has risen through the motorsport ranks and made his Formula 2 debut on the weekend, finishing eighth in Saturday's feature race and sixth in Sunday's sprint race after starting on pole.

Sebastian Vettel takes over the car on Wednesday, with Schumacher switching to the Alfa Romeo.

Reigning world champion and Bahrain GP winner Hamilton is back in Mercedes' W10 on the first day as the Silver Arrows seek to find more pace.

Mercedes had trailed Ferrari throughout the Bahrain GP weekend but were the chief benefactors of Charles Leclerc's engine troubles, and Hamilton is determined to make sure the five-time constructors' champions go the right way with their development to close the gap to the Scuderia.

Hamilton said: "I don't like testing but I decided to do this test on Tuesday. We have some things coming and I'm like, I don't want anyone else to test my car. I want to test these parts and make sure the decisions we're taking steer it in the way that we need it."

Alonso returns to F1 Testing just over four months after retiring from the sport. Now a McLaren ambassador, he will drive the MCL34 exclusively in a Pirelli tyre test, with 2019 race drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris sharing duties in the other car, which is free to focus on usual team development work.

Elsewhere, Daniel Ricciardo will seek to get more familiar with his new Renault car after a difficult start at his new team. The Australian drives on Tuesday before handing over to British-Korean Jack Aitken on Wednesday.

Max Verstappen will be in the Red Bull on Tuesday before 19-year-old Briton Dan Ticktum making his debut for the team on Wednesday.

Race drivers George Russell and Robert Kubica will share duties for backmarkers Williams on Tuesday.

Russell will then take over the Mercedes from Hamilton on day two, with Nicholas Latifi driving the FW42.

Racing Point will have Lance Stroll driving on Tuesday and Sergio Perez on Wednesday, while Toro Rosso will use Alex Albon on both days for development work, with Daniil Kvyat in a second car for Pirelli tyre testing.

Haas will have Romain Grosjean in the car on day one, with Pietro Fittipaldi driving on day two.

Bahrain Test driver line-ups Tuesday Wednesday Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Ferrari Mick Schumacher Sebastian Vettel Red Bull Max Verstappen Dan Ticktum Alfa Romeo TBC Mick Schumacher McLaren Carlos Sainz/Lando Norris Lando Norris McLaren (Pirelli Test) Fernando Alonso Carlos Sainz/Fernando Alonso Haas Romain Grosjean Pietro Fittipaldi Renault Daniel Ricciardo Jack Aitken Toro Rosso Alexander Albon Alexander Albon Toro Rosso (Pirelli Test) Daniil Kvyat Daniil Kvyat Racing Point Lance Stroll Sergio Perez Williams George Russell/Robert Kubica Nicholas Latifi

Get the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel - the exclusive home of all live F1. Get Sky Sports F1.