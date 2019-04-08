The Chinese GP: When it's on and full Sky Sports F1 TV times

It's time to set those early alarms again as Formula 1 heads east to China for the 1,000th Grand Prix and round three of a thrilling 2019 season.

Bahrain was full of drama last time out, and with the Shanghai International Circuit offering plenty of opportunities to overtake, the landmark Chinese GP is sure to be worth getting up for.

F1 2019: All the key details and dates

Mercedes will seek to continue their perfect start to F1 2019 and make it three wins in a row, while Ferrari will be looking to bounce back from their race day woes in the desert and get their season back on track.

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive Formula 1 in 2019, broadcasting all 21 races - including every practice, qualifying and grand prix.

The key times for China are:

Chinese GP qualifying is at 7am on Saturday, April 13, with build-up from 6am

Lights out for the Chinese GP is 7.10am on Sunday, April 14, with build-up from 5.30am

How to watch F1 2019 with Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1, and you can add the channel to your Sky package here.

For non-subscribers, Sky Sports F1 is accessible through a NOW TV pass.

Sky F1 subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go while every track session will also be available to watch on the Sky Sports App via Race Control.

iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store

Want to catch-up? Highlights and the best of Sky F1 will also be published On Demand.

Sky Sports F1's Chinese GP schedule

Thursday, April 11

7am: Drivers' Press Conference LIVE! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

10am: Welcome to the Weekend LIVE!

Friday, April 12

2.45am: Chinese GP, Practice One build-up (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

3am: Chinese GP, Practice One LIVE! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

6.45pm: Chinese GP: Practice Two build-up (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

7am: Chinese GP: Practice Two LIVE! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

9am: Chinese GP: The Story So Far LIVE! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday, April 13

3.45am: Chinese GP Practice Three Build-up (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4am: Chinese GP Practice Three LIVE! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

5.10am: Paddock Walkabout LIVE!

6am: Chinese GP Qualifying Build-up (simulcast on Sky One and Sky Sports Main Event)

7am: Chinese GP Qualifying LIVE! (simulcast on Sky One and Sky Sports Main Event)

8.30am: The F1 Show LIVE! (simulcast on Sky One and Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday, April 14

5.30am: Chinese GP Pit Lane LIVE! (simulcast on Sky One and Sky Sports Main Event)

6.30am: Chinese GP On The Grid LIVE! (simulcast on Sky One and Sky Sports Main Event)

7.10am: THE CHINESE GRAND PRIX LIVE! (simulcast on Sky One and Sky Sports Main Event)

9am: Chinese GP Paddock LIVE! (simulcast on Sky One)

10am: China Notebook LIVE!

10.30am: Chinese GP full race replay (simulcast on Sky One and Sky Sports Main Event)

1.35pm: Chinese GP full race replay

