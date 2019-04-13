Chinese GP: How the F1 grid lines up for 1,000th championship race

Valtteri Bottas will start on pole for the first time since last September's Russian GP alongside Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the Chinese GP.

Formula 1's 1,000th world championship grand prix begins at 7.10am on Sky Sports F1 and Sky One, with extensive build-up from 5.30am. Non-Sky subscribers can also watch the race via a NOW TV pass.

Find out more about Sky Sports F1

When's the Chinese GP on Sky?

Bottas beats Hamilton to pole

The two Silver Arrows are likely to face a stern test off the line with the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc immediately behind. They are followed by the two Red Bulls as the top-10 adopts a Noah's Ark feel to it.

2:04 Toro Rosso driver Alexander Albon crashes out of final practice ahead of the Chinese GP Toro Rosso driver Alexander Albon crashes out of final practice ahead of the Chinese GP

But only 19 cars are set to line-up on the grid, with Alexander Albon to start from the pit lane after his Torro Rosso required a chassis change following his big Practice Three crash.

Antonio Giovinazzi and Alfa Romeo has been permitted to race after failing to set a qualifying time due to a power unit issue and will line-up 19th.

Provisional Chinese GP grid

1. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6. Pierre Gasly, Red Bull

7. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

8. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

9. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

10. Romain Grosjean, Haas

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

12. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

13. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

14. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

15. Lando Norris, McLaren

16. Lance Stroll, Racing Point

17. George Russell, Williams

18. Robert Kubica, Williams

19. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Pit Lane. Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso

Sky F1's Chinese GP race day schedule

5.30am: Chinese GP Pit Lane LIVE! (simulcast on Sky One and Sky Sports Main Event)

6.30am: Chinese GP On The Grid LIVE! (simulcast on Sky One and Sky Sports Main Event)

7.10am: THE CHINESE GRAND PRIX LIVE! (simulcast on Sky One and Sky Sports Main Event)

9am: Chinese GP Paddock LIVE! (simulcast on Sky One)

10am: Chinese GP: The Notebook LIVE!

10.30am: Chinese GP full race replay (simulcast on Sky One and Sky Sports Main Event)

1.35pm: Chinese GP full race replay

Watch the Chinese GP, F1's 1,000th race, live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend. Sky Sports is the home of live and exclusive F1. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live