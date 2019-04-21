The Azerbaijan GP: When it's on and full Sky Sports F1 TV times

Will Mercedes make a record-breaking start to 2019? Find out this weekend as F1 heads to Baku for the Azerbaijan GP, live and exclusive on Sky Sports F1.

The Silver Arrows can become the first team to seal four consecutive one-two finishes at the start of a season, having matched Williams' 1992 record of three last time out in China.

Find out more about Sky Sports F1

F1 2019: All the key details and dates

But Azerbaijan has produced plenty of fireworks the past two years, and the unpredictability of the Baku street circuit could throw up some more surprises this year.

The key times you need for Baku are:

Azerbaijan GP qualifying is at 2pm on Saturday, with build-up from 1pm

Lights out for the Azerbaijan GP is at 1.10pm on Sunday, with build-up from 11.30am

Ferrari will be desperate to get a first win of 2019 on the board and bounce back from their underwhelming display in Shanghai.

Meanwhile Red Bull are expected to run upgraded Honda engines which could bring them closer to their rivals, as teams start to bring the first major upgrades to their cars this season.

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive Formula 1 in 2019, broadcasting all 21 races - including every practice, qualifying and grand prix.

How to watch F1 2019 with Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1, and you can add the channel to your Sky package here.

For non-subscribers, Sky Sports F1 is accessible through a NOW TV pass.

Sky F1 subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go while every track session will also be available to watch on the Sky Sports App via Race Control.

iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store

Want to catch-up? Highlights and the best of Sky F1 will also be published On Demand.

0:40 There is a new chapter for F1 in 2019, Sky Sports F1, the home of live and exclusive F1 There is a new chapter for F1 in 2019, Sky Sports F1, the home of live and exclusive F1

Sky Sports F1's Azerbaijan GP schedule

Thursday, April 25

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference LIVE!

4pm: Welcome to the Weekend LIVE!

Friday, April 16

7.55am: Azerbaijan GP Formula 2 Practice LIVE!

9.45am: Azerbaijan GP Practice One build-up

10am: Azerbaijan GP Practice One LIVE!

11.55am: Azerbaijan GP Formula 2 Qualifying LIVE!

1.45pm: Azerbaijan GP Practice Two build-up

2pm: Azerbaijan GP Practice Two LIVE!

4pm: Azerbaijan GP: Story so far LIVE!

Saturday, April 27

8.50am: Azerbaijan GP Formula 2 Race One LIVE!

10.45am: Azerbaijan GP Practice Three build-up

11am: Azerbaijan GP Practice Three LIVE!

12.10pm: Paddock Walkabout LIVE!

1pm: Azerbaijan GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: Azerbaijan GP Qualifying LIVE!

3.30pm: The F1 Show LIVE!

Sunday, April 28

10am: Azerbaijan GP Formula 2 Race Two LIVE!

11.30am: Azerbaijan GP Pit Lane LIVE!

12.30pm: Azerbaijan GP On The Grid LIVE!

1.10pm: THE AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX LIVE!

3pm: Azerbaijan GP Paddock LIVE!

4pm: Azerbaijan GP: The Notebook LIVE!

4.30pm: Azerbaijan GP full race replay

Watch the Azerbaijan GP live on Sky Sports F1 on April 26-28. Sky Sports is the home of live and exclusive F1. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live