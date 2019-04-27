Azerbaijan GP: How the F1 grid lines up in Baku

It's another Mercedes' front-row lockout at the Azerbaijan GP, but penalties mean there are changes to how the grid lines up behind them.

Antonio Giovinazzi had enjoyed his best qualifying session after finishing eighth on Saturday, but a 10-place grid penalty for engine component changes sees him drop to 18th.

Pierre Gasly, meanwhile, starts from the pit lane after failing to stop at the weighbridge at the end of Practice Two. The Red Bull driver had set the fastest time in Q1 and will hope to take advantage of any Baku chaos to claim points.

Charles Leclerc lines up ninth after his qualifying crash denied him the chance to take part in Q3. He moves up a spot after Giovinazzi's demotion, while Sebastian Vettel leads the Ferrari charge from third to catch Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

Provisional Azerbaijan GP grid

1. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

6. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

7. Lando Norris, McLaren

8. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

9. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

10. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

11. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

12. Alex Albon, Toro Rosso

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

14. Lance Stroll, Racing Point

15. Romain Grosjean, Haas

16. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

17. George Russell, Williams

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

19. Robert Kubica, Williams

Pit Lane. Pierre Gasly, Red Bull

