Monaco GP: Pierre Gasly handed three-place grid penalty for Romain Grosjean block

Pierre Gasly has been handed a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's Monaco GP after 'unnecessarily impeding' Romain Grosjean during qualifying.

The grid drop means Gasly, who had qualified fifth for Red Bull, is set to start the race from eighth.

The incident happened during Q2 when Grosjean was pushing on his final lap as he looked to make it through to the final shootout, before Gasly blocked the Haas driver through Casino Square.

Both drivers were called to the Stewards and though they accepted that Gasly may not have seen Grosjean because of the sequence of turns, Red Bull "admitted that they had failed to give any warning".

Grosjean was seething after the incident, launching an expletive-laden rant on team radio before adding: "It had big consequences for me because I think I could have been in Q3.

"Obviously I'm now P13. I couldn't do anything."

The stewards reasoning for Gasly penalty

'The Stewards reviewed video evidence and heard from the driver of car 10 (Pierre Gasly) and the driver of car 8 (Romain Grosjean) and the team representatives.

'The driver of car 8 had to brake hard to avoid colliding with car 10 which was going slowly on a preparation lap, and was on the race line.

'At the time car 8 was clearly the only car on a fast lap in the area, and while the Stewards accepted that it was unlikely that the driver of car 10 had any opportunity in that sequence of turns to see car 8, the team admitted that they had failed to give any warning.

'The Stewards therefore determined that car 10 unnecessarily impeded car 8 and imposed a three-place penalty and consistent with past practice imposed one penalty point.'

Giovinazzi also picks up penalty

Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi also picked up a three-place grid penalty for blocking Nico Hulkenberg, which lifts Charles Leclerc up a place for Ferrari.

Which means Sunday's provisional Monaco GP grid is...

1) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

5) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

6) Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

7) Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

8) Pierre Gasly, Red Bull*

9) Carlos Sainz, McLaren

10) Alex Albon, Toro Rosso

11) Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

12) Lando Norris, Renault

13) Romain Grosjean, Haas

14) Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

15) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

16) Sergio Perez, Racing Point

17) Lance Stroll, Racing Point

18) Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo*

19) George Russell, Williams

20) Robert Kubica, Williams

*handed three-place grid penalties for blocking drivers in qualifying

