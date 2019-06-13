Ferrari won't appeal Sebastian Vettel penalty but could seek review

Ferrari continue to consider a challenge to the ruling against Sebastian Vettel in the Canadian GP despite deciding not to appeal the penalty.

The Scuderia formally confirmed on Thursday evening earlier reports they had withdrawn their intention to appeal against the five-second time penalty imposed on Vettel for forcing Lewis Hamilton off the track last Sunday, a sanction that cost the German driver the race win.

However, the case is not necessarily closed yet as Ferrari also confirmed they are evaluating their right to get the incident reviewed by F1 stewards.

"We have withdrawn our intention to appeal and are evaluating the right of review," said a Ferrari spokesperson.

A 'right of review' is permitted under the International Sporting Code if a "significant and relevant new element" can be presented which was not available at the time.

Ferrari have said they are 'still working on putting together evidence' surrounding the Vettel-Hamilton incident.

Any request to have an incident reviewed must be submitted within 14 days of the final race classification being issued. In this case, the deadline is on Sunday, June 23 - the same day as the next race in France,.

Vettel's five-second penalty for forcing Hamilton off the track in Montreal cost him a crucial victory, led to heated post-race antics and has sparked huge debate over rules in the sport

No appeal, but a review?

The FIA's own International Sporting Code Article gives competitors an opportunity to submit post-race reviews.

Article 14.1.1 of the code states: "[If] a significant and relevant new element is discovered which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the Competition concerned, whether or not the stewards have already given a ruling, these stewards or, failing this, those designated by the FIA, must meet (in person or by other means) on a date agreed amongst themselves, summoning the party or parties concerned to hear any relevant explanations and to judge in the light of the facts and elements brought before them."

