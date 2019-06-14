French GP: When it's on Sky Sports F1 and how to watch

Follow that! After the contention and drama of Montreal, F1 2019 heads back to Europe and the French Grand Prix - live only on Sky Sports.

It's Paul Ricard which plays host to the race after the controversy before, with Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari aiming to bounce back from the huge disappointment of a lost win in Canada, while Mercedes are looking to extend their winning run to eight consecutive races at the start of 2019.

Sky F1's live French GP coverage will kick off on Thursday with an extended hour-long edition of Welcome to the Weekend from 5pm as our team bring you all the latest analysis, fallout and opinion on Vettel's Canada penalty, before looking ahead to the Paul Ricard weekend itself.

The key times for the French GP weekend are:

Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, June 22 with build-up from 1pm

The Race starts at 2.10pm on Sunday, June 23 with build-up from 12.30pm

The latest round of the IndyCar season also takes place on the same weekend, with the race action from Road America following Sky F1's French GP coverage at 5.30pm on the Sunday.

3:46 Sky F1's Karun Chandhok & Jenson Button are at the SkyPad to reflect on the biggest moment from the Canadian GP - the Hamilton-Vettel incident. Sky F1's Karun Chandhok & Jenson Button are at the SkyPad to reflect on the biggest moment from the Canadian GP - the Hamilton-Vettel incident.

How to watch F1 2019 with Sky Sports F1

There are a host of ways to watch the 2019 season live with Sky Sports F1 - for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The channel is the home of live and exclusive F1, with every race, qualifying and practice session shown.

Click here to subscribe or upgrade to Sky Sports F1.

For non-subscribers, Sky Sports F1 is accessible through a NOW TV pass. Get a Day Pass to Sky Sports for £8.99 and watch the Sunday's Grand Prix.

Sky F1 subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go while every track session will also be available to watch on the Sky Sports App via Race Control.

iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store

Want to catch-up? Highlights and the best of Sky F1 will also be published On Demand.

Sky Sports F1's LIVE French GP schedule

Thursday, June 20

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

5pm: Welcome to the Weekend

Friday, June 21

9.45am: French GP Practice One build-up

10am: French GP Practice One

11.50am: F2 Practice

1.45pm: French GP Practice Two build-up

2pm: French GP Practice Two

3.50pm: F2 Qualifying

4.30pm: French GP: The Story So Far

5pm: F3 Qualifying

Saturday, June 22

9.30am: F3 Race One

10.45am: French GP Practice Three build-up

11am: French GP Practice Three

12.10pm: Paddock Walkabout

1pm: French GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: FRENCH GP QUALIFYING

3.35pm: F2 Race One

4.45pm: The F1 Show

Sunday, June 23

8.55am: F3 Race Two

10.15am: F2 Race Two

12.30pm: French GP Pit Lane Live

1.30pm: French GP On The Grid

2.10pm: THE FRENCH GRAND PRIX LIVE!

4pm: French GP Paddock Live

5pm: French GP: The Notebook

8pm: French GP highlights

9pm: French GP race replay

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live