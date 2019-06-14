French GP: When it's on Sky Sports F1 and how to watch
What next F1 2019 after that Canadian controversy? All the need-to-know times for the French GP weekend live on Sky Sports F1
Last Updated: 14/06/19 5:17pm
Follow that! After the contention and drama of Montreal, F1 2019 heads back to Europe and the French Grand Prix - live only on Sky Sports.
It's Paul Ricard which plays host to the race after the controversy before, with Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari aiming to bounce back from the huge disappointment of a lost win in Canada, while Mercedes are looking to extend their winning run to eight consecutive races at the start of 2019.
Sky F1's live French GP coverage will kick off on Thursday with an extended hour-long edition of Welcome to the Weekend from 5pm as our team bring you all the latest analysis, fallout and opinion on Vettel's Canada penalty, before looking ahead to the Paul Ricard weekend itself.
The key times for the French GP weekend are:
- Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, June 22 with build-up from 1pm
- The Race starts at 2.10pm on Sunday, June 23 with build-up from 12.30pm
The latest round of the IndyCar season also takes place on the same weekend, with the race action from Road America following Sky F1's French GP coverage at 5.30pm on the Sunday.
How to watch F1 2019 with Sky Sports F1
There are a host of ways to watch the 2019 season live with Sky Sports F1 - for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The channel is the home of live and exclusive F1, with every race, qualifying and practice session shown.
Click here to subscribe or upgrade to Sky Sports F1.
For non-subscribers, Sky Sports F1 is accessible through a NOW TV pass. Get a Day Pass to Sky Sports for £8.99 and watch the Sunday's Grand Prix.
Sky F1 subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go while every track session will also be available to watch on the Sky Sports App via Race Control.
iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store
Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store
Want to catch-up? Highlights and the best of Sky F1 will also be published On Demand.
Sky Sports F1's LIVE French GP schedule
Thursday, June 20
2pm: Drivers' Press Conference
5pm: Welcome to the Weekend
Friday, June 21
9.45am: French GP Practice One build-up
10am: French GP Practice One
11.50am: F2 Practice
1.45pm: French GP Practice Two build-up
2pm: French GP Practice Two
3.50pm: F2 Qualifying
4.30pm: French GP: The Story So Far
5pm: F3 Qualifying
Saturday, June 22
9.30am: F3 Race One
10.45am: French GP Practice Three build-up
11am: French GP Practice Three
12.10pm: Paddock Walkabout
1pm: French GP Qualifying build-up
2pm: FRENCH GP QUALIFYING
3.35pm: F2 Race One
4.45pm: The F1 Show
Sunday, June 23
8.55am: F3 Race Two
10.15am: F2 Race Two
12.30pm: French GP Pit Lane Live
1.30pm: French GP On The Grid
2.10pm: THE FRENCH GRAND PRIX LIVE!
4pm: French GP Paddock Live
5pm: French GP: The Notebook
8pm: French GP highlights
9pm: French GP race replay
Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live