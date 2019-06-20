Sebastian Vettel penalty review case set for French GP on Friday

Ferrari's request to have Sebastian Vettel's race-losing Canadian GP penalty reviewed will be heard by stewards at the French GP on Friday.

The stewards who made the decision in Montreal will reconvene in France to hear from Ferrari representatives, who are expected to present new evidence in the case.

The hearing will be held at 1.15pm BST on Friday, between the day's two practice sessions.

Stewards will determine whether there is sufficient evidence for the case to be fully reopened and the decision to penalise Vettel in his incident with Lewis Hamilton reviewed.

Ferrari submitted the 'right of review' under the International Sporting Code on Monday with the team having been adamant that Vettel did nothing wrong in the incident, which earned him a five-second time penalty.

What is a 'right of review'

Ferrari have turned to the overarching International Sporting Code which governs all FIA championships to make their case against the stewards' Montreal decision.

Article 14 of the Code allows for a 'right of review' if the affected party can present stewards with fresh evidence which was not available at the time of the judgement.

The regulation states that can be brought if 'a significant and relevant new element is discovered which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the Competition concerned, whether or not the stewards have already given a ruling'.

But it is at the stewards' discretion whether the so-called evidence fits the above criteria and the case should be reopened. Friday's hearing will determine whether this is the case.

"The stewards shall have the sole discretion to determine if a significant and relevant new element exists," read the regulations.

"The decision of the stewards as to whether or not such an element exists is not subject to appeal before the national court of appeal or the International Court of Appeal."

Should a formal reviewed be called, the regulations add: "These stewards or, failing this, those designated by the FIA, must meet (in person or by other means) on a date agreed amongst themselves, summoning the party or parties concerned to hear any relevant explanations and to judge in the light of the facts and elements brought before them."

Should they rule that the original decision was incorrect, stewards can issue a new ruling.

