French GP Team Principals' Press Conference LIVE!

Watch the latest installment of the Team Principals' Press Conference as some of the sport's key figures address the media.

Friday's line-up at Paul Ricard features Frederic Vasseur (Alfa Romeo), Laurent Mekies (Ferrari), Zak Brown (McLaren), Cyril Abiteboul (Renault) and Claire Williams (Williams)

Hit play on the stream above to watch from midday UK time.

Sky Sports F1's LIVE French GP schedule

Friday, June 21

11.50am: F2 Practice

1.45pm: French GP Practice Two build-up

2pm: French GP Practice Two

3.50pm: F2 Qualifying

4.30pm: French GP: The Story So Far

5pm: F3 Qualifying

Saturday, June 22

9.30am: F3 Race One

10.45am: French GP Practice Three build-up

11am: French GP Practice Three

1pm: French GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: FRENCH GP QUALIFYING

3.35pm: F2 Race One

4.45pm: The F1 Show

Sunday, June 23

8.55am: F3 Race Two

10.15am: F2 Race Two

12.30pm: French GP Pit Lane Live

1.30pm: French GP On The Grid (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

2.10pm: THE FRENCH GRAND PRIX LIVE! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4pm: French GP Paddock Live

5pm: French GP: The Notebook

8pm: French GP highlights

9pm: French GP race replay

