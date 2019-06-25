Austrian GP: When it is on Sky Sports F1 and how to watch

The F1 races continue to come thick and fast with the Austrian GP exclusively live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend.

One of the sport's most picturesque - yet unforgiving - circuits, the fast and narrow Red Bull Ring is set for sweltering temperatures which will push drivers and cars all weekend.

Will Mercedes match the F1 record of 11 wins in a row or can Ferrari or Red Bull, the home team and last year's winners, finally end the Silver Arrows' top-step dominance?

The key times for the Austrian GP are:

Qualifying begins at 2pm on Saturday, with build-up from 1pm

The Race is at 2.10pm on Sunday, with build-up from 12.30pm

Max Verstappen celebrates an unexpected Red Bull Ring victory for the Red Bull team in 2018

How to watch F1 2019 with Sky Sports F1

There are a host of ways to watch the 2019 season live with Sky Sports F1 - for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The channel is the home of live and exclusive F1, with every race, qualifying and practice session shown.

Sky F1 subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go while every track session will also be available to watch on the Sky Sports App via Race Control.

iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store

Want to catch-up? Highlights and the best of Sky F1 will also be published On Demand.

Sky Sports F1's LIVE Austrian GP schedule

Thursday, June 27

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

5pm: Welcome to the Weekend

Friday, June 28

9.45am: Austrian GP Practice One build-up

10am: Austrian GP Practice One

11.55am: F2 Practice

1.45pm: Austrian GP Practice Two build-up (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

2pm: Austrian GP Practice Two (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

3.50pm: F2 Qualifying

4.30pm: Austrian GP: The Story So Far

5pm: F3 Qualifying

Saturday, June 29

9.15am: F3 Race One

10.45am: Austrian GP Practice Three build-up

11am: Austrian GP Practice Three

12.10pm: Austrian GP: Paddock Walkabout

1pm: Austrian GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: Austrian GP Qualifying

3.35pm: F2 Race One

4.45pm: The F1 Show

Sunday, June 30

8.25am: F3 Race Two

9.50am: F2 Race Two

12.30pm: Austrian GP Pit Lane Live

1.30pm: Austrian GP On The Grid

2.10pm: THE AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE!

4.30pm: Austrian GP Paddock Live

6pm: Austrian GP highlights

7.30pm: Austrian GP race replay

