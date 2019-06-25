Austrian GP: When it is on Sky Sports F1 and how to watch
When, where and how to watch all the live action from the Red Bull Ring this weekend on Sky Sports F1
Last Updated: 25/06/19 5:01pm
The F1 races continue to come thick and fast with the Austrian GP exclusively live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend.
One of the sport's most picturesque - yet unforgiving - circuits, the fast and narrow Red Bull Ring is set for sweltering temperatures which will push drivers and cars all weekend.
Will Mercedes match the F1 record of 11 wins in a row or can Ferrari or Red Bull, the home team and last year's winners, finally end the Silver Arrows' top-step dominance?
The key times for the Austrian GP are:
- Qualifying begins at 2pm on Saturday, with build-up from 1pm
- The Race is at 2.10pm on Sunday, with build-up from 12.30pm
How to watch F1 2019 with Sky Sports F1
There are a host of ways to watch the 2019 season live with Sky Sports F1 - for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The channel is the home of live and exclusive F1, with every race, qualifying and practice session shown.
Click here to subscribe or upgrade to Sky Sports F1.
For non-subscribers, Sky Sports F1 is accessible through a NOW TV pass. Get a Day Pass to Sky Sports for £8.99 and watch the Sunday's Grand Prix.
Sky F1 subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go while every track session will also be available to watch on the Sky Sports App via Race Control.
iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store
Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store
Want to catch-up? Highlights and the best of Sky F1 will also be published On Demand.
Sky Sports F1's LIVE Austrian GP schedule
Thursday, June 27
2pm: Drivers' Press Conference
5pm: Welcome to the Weekend
Friday, June 28
9.45am: Austrian GP Practice One build-up
10am: Austrian GP Practice One
11.55am: F2 Practice
1.45pm: Austrian GP Practice Two build-up (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
2pm: Austrian GP Practice Two (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
3.50pm: F2 Qualifying
4.30pm: Austrian GP: The Story So Far
5pm: F3 Qualifying
Saturday, June 29
9.15am: F3 Race One
10.45am: Austrian GP Practice Three build-up
11am: Austrian GP Practice Three
12.10pm: Austrian GP: Paddock Walkabout
1pm: Austrian GP Qualifying build-up
2pm: Austrian GP Qualifying
3.35pm: F2 Race One
4.45pm: The F1 Show
Sunday, June 30
8.25am: F3 Race Two
9.50am: F2 Race Two
12.30pm: Austrian GP Pit Lane Live
1.30pm: Austrian GP On The Grid
2.10pm: THE AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE!
4.30pm: Austrian GP Paddock Live
6pm: Austrian GP highlights
7.30pm: Austrian GP race replay
Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live