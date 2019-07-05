Goodwood Festival of Speed on Sky Sports F1 this Sunday

Get set for a feast of British motorsport over the next two weekends as two big two events of the summer are screened live on Sky Sports F1.

The ultimate precursor to next week's British GP, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is motorsport's most famous garden party and this year's theme is 'Speed Kings - Motorsport's Record Breakers'.

Sky Sports F1 is airing a three-hour programme on Sunday afternoon from 2pm with the show to contain an array of features and interviews, culminating in the famous hill climb shootout.

Natalie Pinkham is joined by Tom Clarkson to oversee proceedings, while Ted Kravitz will be roaming the paddock and grounds of Goodwood House to interview the stars and sample the atmosphere.

Alex Brundle and Alex Jacques are in the commentary box for the hill climb.

A host of current and former F1 drivers are attending, including Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, while there will be stunts - on both four and two wheels - as a host of different vehicles take to the famous Goodwood hill.

The Festival of Speed is also celebrating the record-breaking career of Michael Schumacher, 25 years on from his first world title and in the year of his 50th birthday.

Sunday's live show airs between 2pm and 5pm, with a later repeat from 7.05pm.

After awesome Austria, F1 2019 heads to Silverstone for the big event of the motorsport summer. Sky Sports F1 will have extensive coverage of the July 11-14 event with eight live shows featuring our expert team of pundits and presenters.