German GP: When it's on Sky Sports F1 and how to watch

After a super Silverstone it's time for the German GP as F1 speeds towards the summer break, with Lewis Hamilton looking to extend his title advantage.

After claiming a historic British GP win, Hamilton now leads Valtteri Bottas by 39 points as the sport heads to Hockenheim - the scene of his epic comeback win in the rain last season.

Sebastian Vettel, the home favourite, won't have happy memories of that day having crashed out while leading - and the Ferrari driver has only won one race since.

But the battle between Ferrari and Red Bull has been fascinating in recent races with Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen showcasing their wheel-to-wheel skills, and adds another exciting element to next weekend's event.

Germany is the first of a double-header with Hungary, before F1's August summer break.

The key TV times for Hockenheim are:

Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, July 27

The race starts at 2.10pm on Sunday, July 28

