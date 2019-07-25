German GP: Watch Welcome to the Weekend LIVE!

Tune in to the ultimate preview for the German GP as we present Welcome to the Weekend live from the Hockenheim paddock.

The Sky Sports F1 team will look ahead to the weekend, with temperatures soaring and battles heating up, while the show will also feature all the best quotes from drivers on Thursday's media day.

Don't miss it!

Sky Sports F1's German GP schedule

Friday, July 26

9.45am: German GP Practice One build-up

10am: German GP Practice One (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event until 11am)

1.45pm: German GP Practice Two build-up

2pm: German GP Practice Two

4pm: German GP: The Story So Far

Saturday, July 27

10.45am: German GP Practice Three build-up

11am: German GP Practice Three

1pm: German GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: GERMAN GP QUALIFYING (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4.30pm: The F1 Show (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

7.30pm: IndyCar Mid-Ohio Qualifying

Sunday, July 28

11.20am: Porsche Supercup

12.30pm: German GP: Pit Lane Live (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

1.30pm: German GP: On The Grid (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

2.10pm: THE GERMAN GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4pm: German GP Paddock Live (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

5pm: German GP: The Notebook (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

5.30pm: German GP Highlights (Simulcast on Sky One)

6.30pm: German GP Race Replay

8.30pm: IndyCar Mid-Ohio Race

