Hungarian GP: When it's on Sky Sports F1 and how to watch
Last Grand Prix before the summer break; Qualifying at 2pm on Saturday, August 3, Race at 2.10pm on Sunday, August 4.
Last Updated: 30/07/19 12:52pm
Follow that! After three epic races and a bonkers German GP, it's time for the Hungarian GP - with every session live this weekend on Sky Sports F1.
The Hungaroring has also played host to some crackers over the years and this weekend's race, which starts at 2.10pm on Sunday, August 4, is the last before the sport's four-week summer break.
Max Verstappen comes into the Budapest weekend on the back of two wins in the last three races, while Mercedes are looking to recover after a nightmare home Grand Prix at Hockenheim.
The key TV times for Hockenheim are:
- Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, August 3 with build-up from 1pm
- The race starts at 2.10pm on Sunday, August 4 (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event) with build-up from 12.30pm
Sky Sports F1's Hungarian GP schedule
Thursday, August 1
2pm: Drivers' Press Conference
5pm: Welcome to the Weekend
Friday, August 2
9.45am: Hungarian GP Practice One Build-up
10am: Hungarian GP Practice One
11.55am: F2 Practice
1,45pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two Build-up
2pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two
3.50pm: F2 Qualifying
4.30pm: Hungarian GP: Story So Far
Saturday, August 3
7.55am: F3 Qualifying
9am: F2 Race One
10.45am: Hungarian GP Practice Three Build-up
11am: Hungarian GP Practice Three
12.10pm: Paddock Walkabout
1pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying Build-up
2pm: HUNGARIAN GP QUALIFYING
3.30pm: The F1 Show
4pm: F3 Race One
Sunday, August 4
8.55am: F3 Race Two (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
10.15am: F2 Race Two
10.30pm (Sky One): The F1 Show
11.40am: Porsche Supercup
12.30pm: Hungarian GP: Pit Lane Live
1,30pm: Hungarian GP: On The Grid
2.10pm: THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
4pm: Hungarian GP Paddock Live
5.30pm: Hungarian GP Highlights
6.30pm: Hungarian GP Best Bits
7pm: Hungarian GP Race Rerun
