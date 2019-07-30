Hungarian GP: When it's on Sky Sports F1 and how to watch

Follow that! After three epic races and a bonkers German GP, it's time for the Hungarian GP - with every session live this weekend on Sky Sports F1.

The Hungaroring has also played host to some crackers over the years and this weekend's race, which starts at 2.10pm on Sunday, August 4, is the last before the sport's four-week summer break.

Max Verstappen comes into the Budapest weekend on the back of two wins in the last three races, while Mercedes are looking to recover after a nightmare home Grand Prix at Hockenheim.

The key TV times are:

Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, August 3 with build-up from 1pm

The race starts at 2.10pm on Sunday, August 4 (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event) with build-up from 12.30pm

Sky Sports F1's Hungarian GP schedule

Thursday, August 1

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

5pm: Welcome to the Weekend

Friday, August 2

9.45am: Hungarian GP Practice One Build-up

10am: Hungarian GP Practice One

11.55am: F2 Practice

1,45pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two Build-up

2pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two

3.50pm: F2 Qualifying

4.30pm: Hungarian GP: Story So Far

Saturday, August 3

7.55am: F3 Qualifying

9am: F2 Race One

10.45am: Hungarian GP Practice Three Build-up

11am: Hungarian GP Practice Three

12.10pm: Paddock Walkabout

1pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying Build-up

2pm: HUNGARIAN GP QUALIFYING

3.30pm: The F1 Show

4pm: F3 Race One

Sunday, August 4

8.55am: F3 Race Two (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

10.15am: F2 Race Two

10.30pm (Sky One): The F1 Show

11.40am: Porsche Supercup

12.30pm: Hungarian GP: Pit Lane Live

1,30pm: Hungarian GP: On The Grid

2.10pm: THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4pm: Hungarian GP Paddock Live

5.30pm: Hungarian GP Highlights

6.30pm: Hungarian GP Best Bits

7pm: Hungarian GP Race Rerun

