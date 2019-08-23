Belgian GP on Sky Sports F1: When and how to watch

Get set for the return of Formula 1, as the Belgian GP at awe-inspiring Spa-Francorchamps opens the second phase of the 2019 season.

Fresh from their summer holidays around the world, F1's teams and drivers are back in action at Spa as the championship run-in begins.

The August 30-September 1 event is exclusively live on Sky Sports F1.

The key TV times for the Belgian GP are:

Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, August 31 with build-up from 1pm

The race starts at 2.10pm on Sunday, September 1 with coverage from 12.30pm

Lewis Hamilton will resume with a 62-point championship lead after enjoying the best start to a season of his glittering career - and appears well on course to become just the second driver in history to win six world titles.

But Valtteri Bottas is fast being caught by in-form Max Verstappen for second in the standings, with just seven points separating the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers respectively. Alex Albon, meanwhile, makes his debut for Red Bull after the team's sudden summer driver switch.

How to watch with Sky Sports F1

There are a host of ways to watch the 2019 season live with Sky Sports F1 - for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The channel is the home of live and exclusive F1, with every race, qualifying and practice session shown.

Sky F1's Live Belgian GP schedule

Thursday, August 29

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

5pm: Welcome to the Weekend

Friday, August 30

9.45am: Belgian GP Practice One build-up

10am: Belgian GP Practice One

11.55am: F2 Practice

1.45pm: Belgian GP Practice Two build-up

2pm: Belgian GP Practice Two

3.50pm: F2 Qualifying

4.30pm: The Story So Far

5pm: F3 Qualifying

Saturday, August 31

9.30am: F3 Race One

10.45am: Belgian GP Practice Three build-up

11am: Belgian GP Practice Three

12.10pm: Paddock Walkabout

1pm: Belgian GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: BELGIAN GP QUALIFYING

3.35pm: F2 Race One

4.45pm: The F1 Show

Sunday, September 1

8.40am: F3 Race Two

10.05am: F2 Race Two

11.25am: Porsche Supercup

12.30pm: Belgian GP Pit Lane Live

1.30pm: Belgian GP On The Grid

2.10pm: THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE

4pm: Belgian GP Paddock Live

5.25pm: Belgian GP best bits

6pm: Belgian GP race highlights

The remaining F1 schedule... RACE DAY GRAND PRIX RACE START* September 1 Belgium 2.10pm September 8 Italy 2.10pm September 22 Singapore 1.10pm September 29 Russia 12.10pm October 13 Japan 6.10am October 27 Mexico 7.10pm November 3 USA 7.10pm November 17 Brazil 5.10pm December 1 Abu Dhabi 1.10pm *UK time

