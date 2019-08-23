Belgian GP on Sky Sports F1: When and how to watch
F1 returns at iconic Spa with the race on September 1 at 2.10pm
By James Galloway
Last Updated: 23/08/19 4:45pm
Get set for the return of Formula 1, as the Belgian GP at awe-inspiring Spa-Francorchamps opens the second phase of the 2019 season.
Fresh from their summer holidays around the world, F1's teams and drivers are back in action at Spa as the championship run-in begins.
The August 30-September 1 event is exclusively live on Sky Sports F1.
The key TV times for the Belgian GP are:
- Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, August 31 with build-up from 1pm
- The race starts at 2.10pm on Sunday, September 1 with coverage from 12.30pm
Lewis Hamilton will resume with a 62-point championship lead after enjoying the best start to a season of his glittering career - and appears well on course to become just the second driver in history to win six world titles.
But Valtteri Bottas is fast being caught by in-form Max Verstappen for second in the standings, with just seven points separating the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers respectively. Alex Albon, meanwhile, makes his debut for Red Bull after the team's sudden summer driver switch.
How to watch with Sky Sports F1
There are a host of ways to watch the 2019 season live with Sky Sports F1 - for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The channel is the home of live and exclusive F1, with every race, qualifying and practice session shown.
Sky F1's Live Belgian GP schedule
Thursday, August 29
2pm: Drivers' Press Conference
5pm: Welcome to the Weekend
Friday, August 30
9.45am: Belgian GP Practice One build-up
10am: Belgian GP Practice One
11.55am: F2 Practice
1.45pm: Belgian GP Practice Two build-up
2pm: Belgian GP Practice Two
3.50pm: F2 Qualifying
4.30pm: The Story So Far
5pm: F3 Qualifying
Saturday, August 31
9.30am: F3 Race One
10.45am: Belgian GP Practice Three build-up
11am: Belgian GP Practice Three
12.10pm: Paddock Walkabout
1pm: Belgian GP Qualifying build-up
2pm: BELGIAN GP QUALIFYING
3.35pm: F2 Race One
4.45pm: The F1 Show
Sunday, September 1
8.40am: F3 Race Two
10.05am: F2 Race Two
11.25am: Porsche Supercup
12.30pm: Belgian GP Pit Lane Live
1.30pm: Belgian GP On The Grid
2.10pm: THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE
4pm: Belgian GP Paddock Live
5.25pm: Belgian GP best bits
6pm: Belgian GP race highlights
The remaining F1 schedule...
|RACE DAY
|GRAND PRIX
|RACE START*
|September 1
|Belgium
|2.10pm
|September 8
|Italy
|2.10pm
|September 22
|Singapore
|1.10pm
|September 29
|Russia
|12.10pm
|October 13
|Japan
|6.10am
|October 27
|Mexico
|7.10pm
|November 3
|USA
|7.10pm
|November 17
|Brazil
|5.10pm
|December 1
|Abu Dhabi
|1.10pm
|*UK time
