When does the F1 season restart?

Formula 1's summer break is now more than half-way through with the season poised to resume at the Belgian GP next week.

The legendary Spa-Francorchamps, one of the fastest and most challenging circuits on the F1 calendar, plays host to the first of the nine races left in the 2019 season, on August 29-September 1.

Spa, immediately followed a week later by the Italian GP at Monza, is the first of nine races in 14 weekends as a campaign which served up a thrilling series of races before the break reaches its run-in.

Lewis Hamilton will resume with a 62-point championship lead after enjoying the best start to a season of his glittering career - and appears well on course to become just the second driver in history to win six world titles.

But Valtteri Bottas is fast being caught by in-form Max Verstappen for second in the standings, with just seven points separating the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers respectively.

Hamilton, currently on holiday, posted that he "can't wait to get back to work".

What races are left in F1 2019?

F1 travels to four different continents for the final nine races, with the schedule featuring three back-to-back sequences.

The traditional European season ends with Spa and Monza, before the first of the 'flyaways' with the night race of Singapore in late September. After a brief return to Europe for the Russian GP in Sochi, F1 heads back East for the Japanese GP at Suzuka.

Then it's time to cross the Atlantic for the Mexico-USA doubleheader, before a two-week gap to Brazil.

For the sixth consecutive year, Abu Dhabi closes the season - this time on December 1, the latest finish to a campaign for 56 years.

The remaining F1 schedule... RACE DAY GRAND PRIX RACE START* September 1 Belgium 2.10pm September 8 Italy 2.10pm September 22 Singapore 1.10pm September 29 Russia 12.10pm October 13 Japan 6.10am October 27 Mexico 7.10pm November 3 USA 7.10pm November 17 Brazil 5.10pm December 1 Abu Dhabi 1.10pm *UK time

