Italian GP Qualifying: Charles Leclerc beats Lewis Hamilton before bizarre end at Monza

Charles Leclerc claimed Italian GP pole position for Ferrari from Lewis Hamilton - but the end to qualifying was overshadowed by a "shambolic" final lap when most drivers ran out of time to set a lap.

With teams desperate to leave their final Q3 laps as late as possible, and position their cars to gain slipstreams on F1's fastest circuit, a bizarre game of brinksmanship developed.

Drivers left the pit lane with less than two minutes of the session remaining but then bunched up out of the first chicane, with nine of the 10 drivers eventually running out of time to complete the lap and start another one.

Only McLaren's Carlos Sainz was able to complete a final lap.

"It's one of the silliest things I have seen in F1," Martin Brundle said in disbelief in the Sky Sports F1 commentary box.

Stewards have put the final lap under investigation.

"They basically timed us out," Hamilton said, who had finished within striking distance of Leclerc after the first Q3 runs.

An unimpressed Christian Horner said: "That's not the way qualifying should have finished. We saw the clerk of the course be pretty hard on the Formula 3 guys yesterday, I'm sure he's going to have an issue today."

Valtteri Bottas will start third, with Sebastian Vettel fourth in the second Ferrari.

Kimi Raikkonen caused a stoppage to Q3 when he crashed at the Parabolica. The Finn, last year's pole sitter, had beached his Alfa Romeo at the same corner on Friday.

Max Verstappen will start last after a grid penalty, although power problems meant he did not complete a timed lap in Q1 in any case.

Italian GP Qualifying Result

1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

4. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

5. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

6. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

7. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

8. Alex Albon, Red Bull

9. Lance Stroll, Racing Point

10. Kimi Raikkonen

Knocked out in Q2

11. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

12. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

13. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

14. Lando Norris, McLaren (grid penalty)

15. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso (grid penalty)

Knocked out in Q1

16. Romain Grosjean, Haas

17. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

18. George Russell, Williams

19. Robert Kubica, Williams

20. Max Verstappen, Red Bull (grid penalty)

