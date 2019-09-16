Singapore GP on Sky Sports F1: When and how to watch

Formula 1 next heads to Singapore for its marquee night race, and you can watch every session live on Sky Sports F1.

Lewis Hamilton is looking to take another step towards a sixth world championship and is a master around the Marina Bay streets, having claimed the last two victories. But Red Bull will be ready to take the fight to Mercedes, while Ferrari finally have F1 2019 momentum following Charles Leclerc's back-to-back victories.

F1 cars under the Singapore lights is one of the most spectacular sights of the season - and Sky Sports F1 keeps you covered this weekend.

The key TV times for the Singapore GP are:

Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, September 21 with coverage from 1pm

The race starts at 1.10pm on Sunday, September 22 with coverage from 11.30am

Sky F1's Live Singapore GP schedule

Thursday, September 19

1.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

4.30pm: Welcome To The Weekend

Friday, September 20

9.15am: Singapore GP Practice One build-up (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

9,30am: Singapore GP Practice One (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

1.15pm: Singapore GP Practice Two build-up (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

1.30pm: Singapore GP Practice Two (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4pm: Story So Far

Saturday, September 21

10.45am: Singapore GP Practice Three build-up (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

11am: Singapore GP Practice Three (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

1pm: Singapore GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: Singapore GP Qualifying

3.30pm: The F1 Show

Sunday, September 22

10.30am: The F1 Show on Sky One

11.30am: Singapore GP Pit Lane Live (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

12.30pm: Singapore GP On The Grid (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

1.10pm: THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

3pm: Singapore GP Paddock Live

4.25pm: Singapore GP Best Bits

4.55pm: Singapore GP Race Replay

The remaining F1 schedule... RACE DAY GRAND PRIX RACE START* September 22 Singapore 1.10pm September 29 Russia 12.10pm October 13 Japan 6.10am October 27 Mexico 7.10pm November 3 USA 7.10pm November 17 Brazil 5.10pm December 1 Abu Dhabi 1.10pm *UK time

