Russian GP on Sky Sports F1: When and how to watch live

Can Ferrari make it four in a row as the F1 2019 run-in continues thick-and-fast with the Russian GP on Sky Sports F1 this weekend?

The Sochi Autodrom, which winds around the former Winter Olympic Park on the Black Sea, plays hosts to round 16 with Mercedes desperate to avoid four defeats in a row for the first time in the hybrid engine era.

Every F1 session is live on Sky Sports, plus the F2 and F3 seasons resume for their penultimate and final respective rounds of 2019.

Plus, from 11.10am on Saturday before qualifying - watch an #AskCrofty special with Jenson Button, where you can put your questions to the 2009 world champion turned Sky F1 pundit.

The key times for the Russian GP are:

Qualifying starts at 1pm on Saturday with build-up from midday

The Race starts at 12.10pm on Sunday with build-up from 10.30am

How to watch with Sky Sports F1

There are a host of ways to watch the 2019 season live with Sky Sports F1 - for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The channel is the home of live and exclusive F1, with every race, qualifying and practice session shown.

Click here to subscribe or upgrade to Sky Sports F1.

For non-subscribers, Sky Sports F1 is accessible through a NOW TV pass. Get a Day Pass to Sky Sports for £9.99 and watch Sunday's Grand Prix.

Sky F1 subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go while every track session will also be available to watch on the Sky Sports App via Race Control.

iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store

Want to catch-up? Highlights and the best of Sky F1 will also be published On Demand.

Sky F1's live Russian GP schedule

Thursday, September 26

1pm: Drivers' Press Conference

3pm: Welcome to the Weekend

Friday, September 27

7.25am: F2 Practice

8.45am: Russian GP Practice One build-up (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

9am: Russian GP Practice One (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

10.55am: F3 Qualifying

12.45pm: Russian GP Practice Two build-up (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

1pm: Russian GP Practice Two (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

2.55pm: F2 Qualifying

3.30pm: The Story So Far

Saturday, September 28

8.05pm: F3 Race One

9.45am: Russian GP Practice Three build-up

10am: Russian GP Practice Three

11.10am: #AskCrofty with Jenson Button

12pm: Russian GP Qualifying build-up

1pm: RUSSIAN GP QUALIFYING

2.35pm: F2 Race One

3.45pm: The F1 Show

Sunday, September 29

7.45am: F3 Race Two

9.10am: F2 Race Two

10.30am: Russian GP Pit Lane Live (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

11.30am: Russian GP On The Grid (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

12.10pm: THE RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

2pm: Russian GP Paddock Live

3pm: Russian GP Notebook

3.55pm: Russian GP race replay

5.30pm: Russian GP highlights on Sky One

6pm: Russian GP highlights