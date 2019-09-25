Russian GP on Sky Sports F1: When and how to watch live
Can Mercedes and Red Bull hit back amid Ferrari's winning run? Watch Sunday's race live at 12.10pm only on Sky Sports F1
Last Updated: 25/09/19 10:12am
Can Ferrari make it four in a row as the F1 2019 run-in continues thick-and-fast with the Russian GP on Sky Sports F1 this weekend?
The Sochi Autodrom, which winds around the former Winter Olympic Park on the Black Sea, plays hosts to round 16 with Mercedes desperate to avoid four defeats in a row for the first time in the hybrid engine era.
Every F1 session is live on Sky Sports, plus the F2 and F3 seasons resume for their penultimate and final respective rounds of 2019.
Plus, from 11.10am on Saturday before qualifying - watch an #AskCrofty special with Jenson Button, where you can put your questions to the 2009 world champion turned Sky F1 pundit.
The key times for the Russian GP are:
- Qualifying starts at 1pm on Saturday with build-up from midday
- The Race starts at 12.10pm on Sunday with build-up from 10.30am
How to watch with Sky Sports F1
There are a host of ways to watch the 2019 season live with Sky Sports F1 - for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The channel is the home of live and exclusive F1, with every race, qualifying and practice session shown.
Click here to subscribe or upgrade to Sky Sports F1.
For non-subscribers, Sky Sports F1 is accessible through a NOW TV pass. Get a Day Pass to Sky Sports for £9.99 and watch Sunday's Grand Prix.
Sky F1 subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go while every track session will also be available to watch on the Sky Sports App via Race Control.
iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store
Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store
Want to catch-up? Highlights and the best of Sky F1 will also be published On Demand.
Sky F1's live Russian GP schedule
Thursday, September 26
1pm: Drivers' Press Conference
3pm: Welcome to the Weekend
Friday, September 27
7.25am: F2 Practice
8.45am: Russian GP Practice One build-up (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
9am: Russian GP Practice One (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
10.55am: F3 Qualifying
12.45pm: Russian GP Practice Two build-up (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
1pm: Russian GP Practice Two (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
2.55pm: F2 Qualifying
3.30pm: The Story So Far
Saturday, September 28
8.05pm: F3 Race One
9.45am: Russian GP Practice Three build-up
10am: Russian GP Practice Three
11.10am: #AskCrofty with Jenson Button
12pm: Russian GP Qualifying build-up
1pm: RUSSIAN GP QUALIFYING
2.35pm: F2 Race One
3.45pm: The F1 Show
Sunday, September 29
7.45am: F3 Race Two
9.10am: F2 Race Two
10.30am: Russian GP Pit Lane Live (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
11.30am: Russian GP On The Grid (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
12.10pm: THE RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
2pm: Russian GP Paddock Live
3pm: Russian GP Notebook
3.55pm: Russian GP race replay
5.30pm: Russian GP highlights on Sky One
6pm: Russian GP highlights
UK start times for final 2019 races
|RACE DAY
|GRAND PRIX
|RACE START*
|September 29
|Russia
|12.10pm
|October 13
|Japan
|6.10am
|October 27
|Mexico
|7.10pm
|November 3
|USA
|7.10pm
|November 17
|Brazil
|5.10pm
|December 1
|Abu Dhabi
|1.10pm