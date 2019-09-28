Russian GP: McLaren qualify strongly on significant Saturday

McLaren boss Andreas Siedl hailed "great qualifiers" Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris after they secured strong starting slots for Sunday's Russian GP.

On the day McLaren announced what they believe will be a key step in their move back towards the front with a Mercedes engine deal from 2021, Sainz and Norris both qualified in the top eight amid a hugely-competitive midfield in Sochi.

Max Verstappen's grid penalty means Sainz will start fifth - equalling the best grid slot of his career - while Norris takes seventh.

"Great drives from Carlos and Lando - they confirmed today what really great qualifiers they are, going through the whole session ending up no more than a tenth apart," said Seidl.

"We really struggled for pace on Friday, but the team here at the track, together with support from the factory, did a thorough analysis overnight and drew the right conclusions to get us back into the right window today."

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg starts between the McLarens in sixth with the works and customer engine team currently locked in a battle for fourth place in the Constructors' Championship. McLaren hold a 22-point advantage heading into the race.

After a difficult Friday around the Sochi Autodrom, Sainz was particularly delighted with his result and tweeted:

Yes! Feels great to take P6 and start P5 tomorrow. Great turnaround after the struggles of yesterday. Thank you to the whole team. Fantastic job from everyone today! Eyes on tomorrow now.#carlo55ainz #RussianGP@McLarenF1 @EG00 pic.twitter.com/xU7vf57Ngs — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) September 28, 2019

