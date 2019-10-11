Japanese GP live on Sky Sports F1 revised schedule: When and how to watch

F1 is now set for a super Sunday of action at the Japanese GP with qualifying to take place before the race itself at Suzuka.

The threat of Typhoon Hagibis has resulted in Saturday's action being cancelled and qualifying moved to Sunday morning, four hours before the Grand Prix starts.

The race schedule remains unchanged.

So the key Sky Sports F1 live times for SUNDAY now are:

Qualifying begins at 2am, with build-up from 1.30am

The Race begins at 6.10am, with build-up from 4.30am

How to watch with Sky Sports F1

There are a host of ways to watch the 2019 season live with Sky Sports F1 - for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The channel is the home of live and exclusive F1, with every race, qualifying and practice session shown.

Sky F1 subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go while every track session will also be available to watch on the Sky Sports App via Race Control.

Want to catch-up? Highlights and the best of Sky F1 will also be published On Demand.

Sky F1's Japanese GP latest schedule

Friday, October 11

6am: Japanese GP Practice Two (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

8.30am: Japanese GP Story So Far (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday, October 13

1.30am: Japanese GP Qualifying build-up

2am: JAPANESE GP QUALIFYING

4.30am: Japanese GP Pit Lane Live

5.30am: Japanese GP On The Grid (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

6.10am: THE JAPANESE GRAND PRIX LIVE! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

8am: Japanese GP Paddock Live (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

9am: Japanese GP Notebook (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

9.30am: Japanese GP replay (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

12pm: Japanese GP highlights