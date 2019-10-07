Japanese GP live on Sky Sports F1: When and how to watch

Time for Suzuka and one of F1's most-loved circuits as the Japanese GP plays host to round 17 of a season that continues to provide gripping action and on-track talking points.

The Constructors' Championship could be decided this weekend with Mercedes standing on the verge of history and a record-equalling sixth successive constructors' championship.

But the form of Ferrari since the summer break - four poles and three wins - means an early silver coronation is far from a foregone conclusion on Sunday, while Red Bull will also be looking to get back in the victory mix at the home track of engine suppliers Honda.

Set those alarms over the weekend with the following early start times live on Sky F1:

Qualifying begins at 7am on Saturday, with build-up from 6am

The Race begins at 6.10am on Sunday, with build-up from 4.30am

Sky F1's Japanese GP schedule

Thursday, October 10

6am: Drivers' Press Conference

9am: Welcome to the Weekend

Friday, October 11

1.45am: Japanese GP Practice One build-up

2am: Japanese GP Practice One

5.45am: Japanese GP Practice Two build-up (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

6am: Japanese GP Practice Two (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

8.30am: Japanese GP Story So Far (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday, October 12

3.45am: Japanese GP Practice Three build-up (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4am: Japanese GP Practice Three (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

5.10am: Japanese GP Paddock Walkabout (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

6am: Japanese GP Qualifying build-up (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

7am: Japanese GP Qualifying (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

8.30am: The F1 Show (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

10am, 1.30pm & 5pm: Japanese GP Qualifying highlights

Sunday, October 13

4.30am: Japanese GP Pit Lane Live

5.30am: Japanese GP On The Grid (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

6.10am: THE JAPANESE GRAND PRIX LIVE! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

8am: Japanese GP Paddock Live (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

9am: Japanese GP Notebook (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

9.30am: Japanese GP replay (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

12pm: Japanese GP highlights