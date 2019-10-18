Mexican GP live on Sky Sports F1: When and how to watch
Qualifying at 7pm on Saturday, October 26, race at 7.10pm on Sunday, October 27; Hamilton can clinch sixth title in Mexico City
Last Updated: 18/10/19 7:07am
Lewis Hamilton can clinch his sixth world championship at the Mexican GP - and you can watch it all exclusively live on Sky Sports F1.
Hamilton holds a 64-point advantage over Valtteri Bottas heading to the high-speed Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and needs to outscore his team-mate by 14 points next weekend to seal a championship which would leave him only one behind record-holder Michael Schumacher.
But Mercedes haven't had it all their own way since F1's return to Mexico City in 2015, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen winning the last two races there - while Ferrari will also relish one of the longest straights on the calendar.
We're back to late starts for Mexico and the key times are:
- Qualifying starts at 7pm on Saturday, October 26, with build-up from 6pm on Sky Sports F1
- The race starts at 7.10pm on Sunday, October 27, with build-up from 5.30pm on Sky Sports F1
How to watch with Sky Sports F1
There are a host of ways to watch the 2019 season live with Sky Sports F1 - for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The channel is the home of live and exclusive F1, with every race, qualifying and practice session shown.
Mexican GP schedule on Sky Sports F1
Thursday, October 24
5pm: Drivers' Press Conference
9pm: Welcome To The Weekend
Friday, October 25
3.45pm: Mexican GP Practice One Build-up
4pm: Mexican GP Practice One
7.45pm: Mexican GP Practice Two Build-up
8pm: Mexican GP Practice Two
10.30pm: The Story So Far
Saturday, October 26
3.45pm: Mexican GP Practice Three Build-up
4pm: Mexican GP Practice Three
6pm: Mexican GP Qualifying Build-up
7pm: Mexican GP Qualifying
8.30pm: The F1 Show
Sunday, October 27
5.30pm: Mexican GP Pit Lane Live
6.30pm: Mexican GP On The Grid
7.10pm: THE MEXICAN GRAND PRIX
9pm: Mexican GP Paddock Live
10pm: The Notebook
10.30pm: Mexican GP Highlights
11.30pm: Mexican GP Best Bits
(Mexican GP Race Replay at 00:00 Monday, October 28)
