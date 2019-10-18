Mexican GP live on Sky Sports F1: When and how to watch

Lewis Hamilton can clinch his sixth world championship at the Mexican GP - and you can watch it all exclusively live on Sky Sports F1.

Hamilton holds a 64-point advantage over Valtteri Bottas heading to the high-speed Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and needs to outscore his team-mate by 14 points next weekend to seal a championship which would leave him only one behind record-holder Michael Schumacher.

But Mercedes haven't had it all their own way since F1's return to Mexico City in 2015, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen winning the last two races there - while Ferrari will also relish one of the longest straights on the calendar.

We're back to late starts for Mexico and the key times are:

Qualifying starts at 7pm on Saturday, October 26, with build-up from 6pm on Sky Sports F1

The race starts at 7.10pm on Sunday, October 27, with build-up from 5.30pm on Sky Sports F1

