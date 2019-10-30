Lewis Hamilton F1 title permutations: How sixth title can be won in Sunday's US GP

Lewis Hamilton can clinch a sixth world championship by finishing eighth or higher in Sunday's United States Grand Prix.

After an impressive victory in Mexico, Hamilton leads Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, his only remaining title challenger, by 74 points with this weekend's race in Austin the first of three left in the 2019 season.

There are a maximum of 52 points up for grabs in the two races after Sunday - meaning Bottas must win the race to stand any chance of taking the championship battle to Brazil, F1 2019's penultimate round.

Even if Bottas takes the victory and the maximum 26 points available, Hamilton would only need to score four points to seal an early coronation - so an eight-placed finish would be enough.

A 52-point advantage leaving Austin will do for Hamilton as, although Bottas would still be able to tie his tally by the end of the season, the Englishman is guaranteed to win on any victory countback. He currently has seven more race wins than Bottas, 10 to three.

For Hamilton to be champion at the United States GP, the following permutations apply:

If Bottas does not take victory, then Hamilton will be champion regardless of where he finishes the race

If Bottas does win the race (25pts), with or without a fastest lap (1pt), Hamilton will be champion if he finishes eighth (4pts) or higher

If Bottas wins with no fastest lap, Hamilton will be champion if he finishes ninth (2pts) with a fastest lap (1pt)

25:19 Ted Kravitz looks back at the 2019 Mexican GP from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City where Lewis Hamilton was victorious

Hamilton returns to a 'good hunting ground'

Hamilton has only finished lower than eighth once all season, when he finished ninth in Germany. Other than that wet race, he has only been off the podium twice in 2019 - in Austria and Singapore where he finished fifth and fourth respectively.

Austin was the scene of Hamilton's 2015 title triumph, and the Englishman has been a master at the Circuit of the Americas track since the first F1 race there in 2012.

Hamilton is a five-time COTA winner and has only failed to win the race there twice - in 2013 when Sebastian Vettel took victory for Red Bull, and last year when Kimi Raikkonen triumphed in the Ferrari.

"The track is fantastic and it's been a good hunting ground for me so very excited to go there," said Hamilton after his victory in Mexico last weekend.

"And who knows whether we can get the job done? We'll hopefully have a good race there."

