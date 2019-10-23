Renault's Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg stripped of Japanese GP points

Renault duo Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg have been disqualified from results of Japanese Grand Prix

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg have been disqualified from the results of the Japanese Grand Prix after the FIA ruled they had benefited from an illegal driver aid.

Australian Ricciardo and German Hulkenberg were classified sixth and 10th at the October 13 race in Suzuka but the Racing Point team protested the brake bias system used by the French manufacturer - after which the Renault drivers' steering wheels were impounded pending further investigation.

And on Wednesday evening, F1's governing body confirmed that Ricciardo and Hulkenberg have been disqualified from the final classification and stripped of their points.

The result of that investigation means that Lance Stroll and Daniil Kvyat will now be classified in ninth and 10th respectively, while Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez move up to sixth, seventh and eighth.

