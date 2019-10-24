Welcome To The Mexican GP LIVE!
Last Updated: 24/10/19 9:14pm
Hear from the F1 drivers and the Sky F1 team in your essential preview to the race weekend in Mexico.
Lewis Hamilton can claim a sixth title this weekend and the Mercedes driver spoke alongside Sebastian Vettel in the press conference, while you'll also hear from Max Verstappen as the Dutchman looks for a hat-trick of wins at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Hit play on the live stream from 10pm above!
Mexican GP schedule on Sky Sports F1
Friday, October 25
3.45pm: Mexican GP Practice One Build-up (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
4pm: Mexican GP Practice One (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
7.45pm: Mexican GP Practice Two Build-up
8pm: Mexican GP Practice Two
10.00pm: The Story So Far
Saturday, October 26
3.45pm: Mexican GP Practice Three Build-up (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
4pm: Mexican GP Practice Three (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
6pm: Mexican GP Qualifying Build-up
7pm: Mexican GP Qualifying
8.30pm: The F1 Show (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday, October 27
5.30pm: Mexican GP Pit Lane Live
6.30pm: Mexican GP On The Grid
7.10pm: THE MEXICAN GRAND PRIX (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
9pm: Mexican GP Paddock Live
10pm: The Notebook
10.30pm: Mexican GP Highlights
11.30pm: Mexican GP Best Bits
(Mexican GP Race Replay at 00:00 Monday, October 28)
