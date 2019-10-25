Mexican GP: Watch Team Principals' Press Conference LIVE!

Watch the team principals' press conference Watch the team principals' press conference

Tune in live as the F1 team bosses face the media at the Mexican GP.

Andreas Seidl (McLaren), Toto Wolff (Mercedes), Otmar Szafnauer (Racing Point), and Christian Horner (Red Bull) will be answering questions today - and they are sure to be asked about the F1 2021 rules with a reveal date set for next week.

Click play on the video above to watch live.

Don't miss the rest of the Formula 1 season on Sky Sports F1. Find out more here to subscribe