United States GP live on Sky Sports F1: When and how to watch

The United States GP will be exclusively live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend as Lewis Hamilton seeks to win a sixth world championship.

Hamilton will be just the second driver in F1 history to win six titles if he finishes eighth or higher in Austin - one of the drivers' favourite events of the year.

Valtteri Bottas, the Englishman's Mercedes team-mate and only remaining championship rival, needs to win the race to stand a chance of extending the battle.

The key times for the weekend on Sky Sports F1 are:

Qualifying starts at 9pm on Saturday with build-up from 8pm

The race starts at 7.10pm on Sunday with build-up from 5.30pm

It's set to be a bumper weekend on Sky F1, with a special 'The Future of Formula 1' show on Thursday night at 10.30pm analysing the new 2021 rules - following Welcome To The Weekend (10pm start).

The Story So Far (10.30pm, Friday) follows the first day of practice, while The F1 Show (10.30pm, Saturday) follows qualifying.

How to watch with Sky Sports F1

US GP schedule on Sky Sports F1

Thursday, October 31

5pm: Drivers' Press Conference

10pm: Welcome To The Weekend (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

10.30pm: The Future of Formula 1 (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday, November 1

3.45pm: US GP Practice One Build-up

4pm: US GP Practice One

7.45pm: US GP Practice Two Build-up

8pm: US GP Practice Two

10.30pm: Story So Far (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday, November 2

5.45pm: US GP Practice Two Build-up

6pm: US GP Practice Two

8pm: US GP Qualifying Build-up

9pm: US GP Qualifying

10.30pm: The F1 Show

Sunday, November 3

5.30pm: US GP Pit Lane Live

6.30pm: US GP On The Grid

7.10pm: THE UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

9pm: US GP Paddock Live

10pm: US GP Notebook

10.30pm: US GP Highlights

11.30pm: US GP Race Replay

