US GP live on Sky Sports F1: When and how to watch Sunday's race

3:42 Sky F1's David Croft and Anthony Davidson explain why you cannot afford to miss Sunday's US GP - live on Sky Sports F1 on Sunday night. Sky F1's David Croft and Anthony Davidson explain why you cannot afford to miss Sunday's US GP - live on Sky Sports F1 on Sunday night.

The United States GP is exclusively live on Sky Sports on Sunday evening as Lewis Hamilton seeks to win a sixth world championship.

Hamilton will be just the second driver in F1 history to win six titles if he finishes eighth or higher in Austin - one of the drivers' favourite events of the year. But he starts only fifth, with sole-remaining title rival Valtteri Bottas on pole.

The key times for Sunday on Sky Sports F1 are:

The race starts at 7.10pm with build-up from 5.30pm

Hamilton goes for history in US GP

What Hamilton needs to do to be champion

1:04 Coming up this weekend on Sky Sports F1... Coming up this weekend on Sky Sports F1...

How to watch Hamilton's bid for history

Sky F1 subscribers

Tune in to Sky Sports F1 - Sky Channel 406 - from 5.30pm for all the best build-up to one of the biggest and most famous events of the season from Austin's Circuit of the Americas.

Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, are part of the Sky F1 team in the USA, while there are a host of features plus all the key interviews from across the grid - including Martin's famous Grid Walk.

Not going to be at home? No problem: Download and log in to the Sky Sports App to watch the main Sky F1 feed, plus get the added bonus of extra camera options including on-boards and driver tracker in Race Control.

iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store

Click here to subscribe or upgrade to Sky Sports F1

Non-Sky subscribers

Sky Sports F1 is accessible through a NOW TV pass. Get a Day Pass to Sky Sports for £9.99 and watch Sunday's Grand Prix straight away, plus the other Sky Sports channels for 24 hours.

Follow in-race video clips and updates from the race in the Live Blog on the Sky Sports website and App.

US GP schedule on Sky Sports F1

Sunday, November 3

5.30pm: US GP Pit Lane Live

6.30pm: US GP On The Grid

7.10pm: THE UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

9pm: US GP Paddock Live

10pm: US GP Notebook

10.30pm: US GP Highlights

11.30pm: US GP Race Replay

Don't miss the rest of the Formula 1 season on Sky Sports F1. Find out more here to subscribe