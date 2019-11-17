Lewis Hamilton loses Brazilian GP podium for Alex Albon crash

3:19 Lewis Hamilton hits Alexander Albon, taking him out of the Brazilian GP allowing Pierre Gasly through to finish 2nd at the Interlagos circuit Lewis Hamilton hits Alexander Albon, taking him out of the Brazilian GP allowing Pierre Gasly through to finish 2nd at the Interlagos circuit

Lewis Hamilton has lost his podium finish in the Brazilian GP and slipped to seventh after being handed a five-second time penalty for colliding with Alex Albon.

Carlos Sainz provisionally moves up to third for McLaren for his first career podium - and the Woking team's first since March 2014. The FIA, with further investigations underway, are yet to confirm the final result.

In an extraordinarily topsy-turvy Interlagos race from start to finish, Hamilton dropped back to fourth from second after a late Mercedes pit-stop gamble for fresh tyres under the Safety Car in a bid to win the race.

At the restart, Hamilton immediately moved back up to third but then, as he attempted to take second away from Albon, the two cars collided at Turn 10 as the Mercedes made its move and the Red Bull was spun around.

"I massively apologise to Albon," said Hamilton immediately after the race in parc ferme.

"Completely my fault."

He later added to Sky F1: "I never want to collide with anyone, but of course I was taking risks today.

"Naturally I take it on me, I was coming from behind, but he was doing a great job so apologies to him."

