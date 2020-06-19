Former Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi in serious condition after bike crash

Alex Zanardi is a four-time Paralympic road cycling gold medallist

Former F1 driver Alex Zanardi remains in a serious but stable condition in intensive care after undergoing surgery for a head injury sustained in a handbike accident in Italy on Friday.

An update from Siena's Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital on Saturday morning confirmed the 53-year-old Zanardi "is intubated and supported by artificial ventilation, while the neurological picture remains serious".

Zanardi, who lost both legs and nearly his life in a 2001 Champ Car crash in Germany, was airlifted to the hospital on Friday after a road accident while racing his handbike.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported sources saying the accident involved a truck on a state highway near the town of Pienza to the south-east of Siena.

The hospital said the four-time Paralympic road cycling gold medallist was flown to Siena by air ambulance and arrived at around 6pm local time.

On Friday evening, Zanardi underwent "neurosurgical and maxillo-facial intervention" which began shortly after 7pm local time and ended shortly before 10pm.

"The patient was then transferred to the intensive care unit with a reserved prognosis," said a statement released on Friday night.

Sky in Italy reported that Zanardi had been competing in the 'Obiettivo Tricolore' road race for Italian Paralympic athletes.

Zanardi is an inspirational figure in the worlds of motorsport and Paralympic endeavour.

Lotta come sai fare @lxznr !

— Charles Leclerc

He had both legs amputated above the knee, with his heart stopping seven times as he lost all but a litre of the blood in his body, after the horrific crash at the Lausitzring in Germany on September 15, 2001.

"You have never given up and with your extraordinary fortitude you have overcome a thousand difficulties," said Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte on Twitter.

The thoughts of our whole team are with former driver Alex Zanardi after he was injured in a hand bike accident earlier today.



Alex is one of life's truly inspiration people and as we all know, a fighter through and through 👊

Stay strong and Forza Alex ❤️



— WILLIAMS RACING

"Come on Alex Zanardi, don't give up. All of Italy is fighting with you."

Zanardi competed in 41 grands prix in the 1990s and raced for four teams - Jordan, Minardi, Lotus and Williams.

A hugely-admired figure, Zanardi has received messages of support from across motorsport.

Forza Alex 💪 A Champion, an Olympian, and a man who has spent his life defying the impossible.

Keep fighting, Alex ❤️



— Mercedes-AMG F1

Thoughts are with Alex, terrible news. If you know Alex's story you no he's overcome a lot in his life, he is a fighter and if anyone can get through this he can. — Jenson Button