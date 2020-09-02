Italian GP: When to watch live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend

Can Ferrari bounce back at their famous home race?

The Formula 1 2020 season heads to Monza, the Cathedral of Speed, for the Italian GP this weekend - live only on Sky Sports F1.

Charles Leclerc took an incredible victory in front of the Tifosi at the fast circuit last season, but things are very different this year. Not only are Ferrari heading into the race on the back of their worst result in a decade, but there will be no raucous atmosphere from a sea of red in the grandstands.

Mercedes are very much the favourites, although Max Verstappen continues to challenge - and you can watch every session this weekend live on Sky F1.

Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, with build-up from 1pm

The Race starts at 2.10pm on Sunday, with build-up from 12.30pm

4:15 Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel talk about a difficult Spa race as the Ferrari drivers fought for position out of the points Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel talk about a difficult Spa race as the Ferrari drivers fought for position out of the points

Want to get Sky F1? You can now get the Sky Sports F1 channel for an extra £10 per month for 12 months. The offer is available to new and existing customers. Sky TV package required. Offer ends on September 30 (usually £18pm)

Want to watch but not subscribe? Buy a NOW TV Day Pass for £9.99.

Sky F1's Italian GP schedule

Thursday, September 3

8pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday, September 4

8.30am: F3 Practice LIVE! (also on SS Main Event)

9.30am Welcome To The Weekend LIVE! (also on SS Main Event and SSF1 YouTube)

10am: Italian GP Practice One LIVE! (also on SS Main Event)

11.50am: F2 Practice LIVE! (also on SS Main Event)

1pm: F3 Qualifying LIVE! (also on SS Main Event)

1.45pm: Italian GP Practice Two Build-up (also on SS Main Event)

2pm: Italian GP Practice Two LIVE! (also on SS Main Event)

3.55pm: F2 Qualifying LIVE! (also on SS Main Event)

4.30pm: Story So Far LIVE! (also on SS Main Event)

Saturday, September 5

9.20am: F3 Race One LIVE!

10.45am: Italian GP Practice Three Build-up

11am: Italian GP Practice Three LIVE!

1pm: Italian GP Qualifying Build-up

2pm: Italian GP Qualifying LIVE!

3.35pm: F2 Race One LIVE!

Sunday, August 30

8.35am: F3 Race Two LIVE! (also on SS Main Event)

10am: F2 Race Two LIVE! (also on SS Main Event)

11.20am: Porsche Supercup LIVE!

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday LIVE!

2.10pm: THE 2020 ITALIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE!

4pm: Chequered flag LIVE!

5pm: The Notebook LIVE!

6.30pm: Italian GP Highlights

1:29 Did you know you can get all this? How to watch Sky F1 live - plus experience a raft of extra streams - on the Sky Sports App, Sky Q and Sky HD Did you know you can get all this? How to watch Sky F1 live - plus experience a raft of extra streams - on the Sky Sports App, Sky Q and Sky HD

How to watch F1 with Sky Sports

Whether watching on the big or small screen, Sky Sports F1 has you covered.

In addition to the coverage of every track session from each weekend on our TV channel, subscribers can also watch live coverage and in-race clips on the Sky Sports App.

The App features Race Control - giving you access to on-board driver feeds, a mix feed, driver tracker and live timings. Race Control is also available via the Red Button on Sky Q and HD boxes.

Sky Q is also the home of advanced features, including an interactive track map, plus the latest video clips of action, features and interviews.