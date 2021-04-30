Red Bull new team-mates Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez open up in Sky Sports F1 exclusive interview

1:41 Don't miss this in Sky Sports F1's exclusively live coverage of the Portuguese GP this weekend featuring Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez Don't miss this in Sky Sports F1's exclusively live coverage of the Portuguese GP this weekend featuring Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez has revealed that he has been "surprised in a good way" by his early experience of being team-mate to Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

In a joint interview ahead of this weekend's Portuguese GP for Sky Sports F1, as part of a feature in which they go head-to-head in mini cars in a battle featuring balloons, Perez gave an insight into why the way Verstappen is portrayed in the media does not reflect his experience.

"I've been surprised in a good way with Max's personality," said the Mexican, Verstappen's third team-mate in as many years since Daniel Ricciardo's Red Bull exit.

"Although I knew him before, more or less because we've been racing for many years, when you are in a team you spend more time together and the image that Max has is very different to what he's like as a person.

"He's pretty chilled out. Obviously, he wants to be very fast, he's very competitive, but all what you see in the media and so on, I haven't seen any of that.

"To be honest, I've been fairly impressed in that regard with him."

'It's a different mentality if you have a championship-winning car'

With the new team-mates appearing relaxed in each other's company at the event for sponsor Esso, the famously competitive Verstappen also explained to Sky F1's David Croft why his mindset will also inevitably change in the face of a first world championship battle.

Mercedes' dominance of F1 since his arrival at Red Bull five years ago means the Dutchman's victory opportunities in F1 had appeared at irregular points during a season. But 2021 looks poised to pitch him into a season-long duel against Lewis Hamilton, with the two drivers separated by just one point in the standings after two races of the new season.

"I'm very competitive but of course in F1 you cannot be like that mentality all the time that you cannot lose because then you will crash or do something stupid," said Verstappen, whose victory at the last race in Italy was in 11th in the sport.

"It's also a different mentality if you have a championship-winning car or an opportunity once every five races because you know, 'OK, on this day I have a great car and I need to go for it' and then you take more risk than when you have a car where you're like, 'maybe it's not my day today, I'll settle for second'. It just depends on what kind of car you have."

And the 23-year-old revealed how his father Jos, an F1 driver himself in the 1990s and early 2000s, helped shape his winning mentality playing racing video games.

"At three or four years old, I would be gaming with my dad but he would always take me out in the final corner and I would get so upset crying, like super upset, at my dad!" recounted Max.

"But then at one point, I was like instead of always getting taken out I find a way of trying to act like I'm making the corner but then trick him. So at one point, I figured that out so then he would try to take me out again but then I would open up or whatever so he would go straight! But I hated losing against my dad."