Goodwood Festival of Speed: Watch live Sunday show on Sky Sports F1

No Grand Prix? No problem. Tune into Sky Sports F1 this Sunday for a live show from the famous Goodwood Festival of Speed!

One of the highlights on the British motorsport calendar, the festival - which had to be postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic - is back, and back in style with a number of F1 stars, old and new, involved.

You will also get to see iconic machinery driven around the Goodwood estate, from classic sports cars to the latest fast F1 challengers.

There is also the added bonus of the must-watch Hillclimb Shootout!

All the action will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 2.30pm on Sky Sports F1, with the two-and-a-half hour show also available via a stream on our YouTube channel.

Join Sky F1's Natalie Pinkham, Johnny Herbert and Karun Chandhok for the show, and the Hillclimb Shootout - which sees a diverse mix selection of cars and bikes compete by roaring up the 1.16-mile hill past Goodwood house.

There are a number of stars in action this year, with McLaren duo Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, 2009 world champion Jenson Button, Alex Albon and Anthony Davidson all attending and driving.

It's the essential build-up to next week's British GP - so do not miss out this Sunday!