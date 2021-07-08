Goodwood Festival of Speed: Watch live this weekend on Sky Sports F1 YouTube

No Grand Prix? No problem. Watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend!

One of the highlights on the British motorsport calendar, the festival - which had to be postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic - is back, and back in style with a number of F1 stars, old and new, involved and driving iconic machinery around the estate, from classic sports cars to the latest F1 challengers.

There is also the added bonus of the must-watch Hillclimb Shootout!

You can watch all of the action on Friday, Saturday and Sunday via a stream on Sky Sports F1's YouTube channel, while there will also be a special two-and-a-half hour live show on the Sky Sports F1 TV channel.

Join Sky F1's Natalie Pinkham, Johnny Herbert and Karun Chandhok for the show on Sunday from 2.30pm!

The famous Hillclimb Shootout - which sees a diverse mix selection of cars and bikes compete by roaring up the 1.16-mile hill past Goodwood house - starts at 4pm on Sunday.

There are a number of stars in action this year, with McLaren duo Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, 2009 world champion Jenson Button, Alex Albon and Anthony Davidson all attending and driving.

It's the essential build-up to next week's British GP - so do not miss out this Sunday!